Is It Possible to Wear a Power Suit Without Looking Like You’re From the '80s?

Welcome to Asked & Answered: a very special place for a very special time of year. You know, that time of year when you're finally hitting the gym, smashing new goals at work, and oh, are also not supposed to catch a cold even though the temperatures are dropping? It's the beginning of a new year, and to help you out, we're answering all your fashion questions, helping you look and feel great.
It's fun to reminisce on hilarious fashion trends from the past. But nobody wants to end up looking like a fashion don't in the future. So what's a girl to do when she wants to indulge in the latest trends—like the resurgence of the '80s power suit? Our advice: Have fun and balance the look with modern pieces. That way you won't end up looking like an extra fresh out of an episode of Dynasty. Yes, we love the fabulousness of the fictional character Alexis Carrington, too. But a pussy-bow blouse paired with a blazer that has bulky shoulder pads just won't do anymore. Master the 2018 way to wear power suits with these style tips below.
VIDEO: You Can Totally Rock Menswear Fashion, Too
-
1. Mix in Cool-Girl Layers
Skip the classic button-up blouses and swap in a graphic tee that offers an edgy finish.
Topshop | $85
-
2. Add a Corset
Wrap a boxy blazer up in a waist-cinching corset. The wide brim will add an unexpected touch to your office-ready look.
Raina | $150
-
3. Throw on Sneakers
Give your feet a break from high heels and lace up a pair of white sneakers. They'll automatically turn you into a style star.
Nike | $115
-
4. Reach for Eye-Catching Prints
Let your plaid and pinstripe options take some time off. And button up a floral blazer instead.
Alice + Olivia | $440
-
5. Wrap a Banadana Around Your Neck
Pair your power suit with a silk scarf that features a fun print.
Rebecca Minkoff | $35
-
6. Show a hint of skin
Ease the structured look of your power suit by styling in a delicate lace top.
L'Agence | $345
-
7. Choose Trendy Shoes
Add a pair of white boots next to a dark suit for a stark yet stylish contrast.
Jessica Simpson Collection | $77 (Originally $129)
-
8. Re-Think Your Trousers
Have fun with an interesting silhouette—like these cropped wide-leg flares from Rag & Bone.
Rag & Bone | $158 (Originally $395)
-
9. Update Your Accessories
Make sure all of your accessories feel very 2018. Wrapping a long web belt—like this one—around your waist will send a fashion-forward message.
Proenza Schouler | $250
-
10. Throw in a Parisian-Inspired Piece
Mixing in something as simple as a beret will add a chic touch to boxy suits.
Dorfman Pacific | $95