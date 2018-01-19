Is It Possible to Wear a Power Suit Without Looking Like You’re From the '80s?

Welcome to Asked & Answered: a very special place for a very special time of year. You know, that time of year when you're finally hitting the gym, smashing new goals at work, and oh, are also not supposed to catch a cold even though the temperatures are dropping? It's the beginning of a new year, and to help you out, we're answering all your fashion questions, helping you look and feel great.

It's fun to reminisce on hilarious fashion trends from the past. But nobody wants to end up looking like a fashion don't in the future. So what's a girl to do when she wants to indulge in the latest trends—like the resurgence of the '80s power suit? Our advice: Have fun and balance the look with modern pieces. That way you won't end up looking like an extra fresh out of an episode of Dynasty. Yes, we love the fabulousness of the fictional character Alexis Carrington, too. But a pussy-bow blouse paired with a blazer that has bulky shoulder pads just won't do anymore. Master the 2018 way to wear power suits with these style tips below.

