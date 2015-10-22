How to Look Polished in Plaid This Winter 

Now that the temperatures have really dropped, it's time to start sporting the unofficial print of the season: plaid. The wintery pattern lends a regal touch to any ensemble and is a welcome alternative to an all black color palette. Not sure how to style it with your existing pieces? Below, four foolproof ways to incorporate plaid into your everyday wardrobe.
-
1. Play With Pastels
Rather than reaching for your standard colored plaid offerings, look for patterns in lighter hues. This pastel plaid coat certainly pops on a cold winter day.
-
2. Wrap it Up
Not only is a plaid blanket scarf warm and cozy, it elevates a jean and sneaker outfit combo.
-
3. Get Bright
Shocking pink, blue, and gold offer an unexpected take on this plaid pencil skirt. Keep the rest of your ensemble in neutral-colored hues.
-
4. Wear It All Over
The key to donning an all-plaid look is to keep your checks in the same color family. Simple black pumps are the perfect finishing touch.