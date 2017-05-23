7 Ways to Take Your Lingerie to the Street

A smart wardrobe is one that can be mingled together to make endless looks. How would you like to pull out pieces for your intimates drawer that could be added into the mix?
VIDEO: 7 Sizzling Lingerie Pieces for Big Busts
Add in that lacy bodysuit, sexy bralette, and even that silky lace slip that you've strictly kept for the bedroom. Scroll down to see versatile pieces that could work great with your outfits and expand your options. Today's hottest style stars shows us how to get the look.
-
1. The Sheer Bodysuit on Hailey Baldwin
Take your athleisure look to another level by pairing your mesh bodysuit (Baldwin's is DKNY) with a cool sports bra and joggers.
Shop the Look: Wolford bodysuit, $275; wolfordshop.com.
-
2. The Lace Slip on Kim Kardashian-West
Transform a sultry bedroom statement into a great date night dress! Add a silky duster coat to match the bouduoir feel.
Shop the Look: Victoria's Secret slip, $48; victoriassecret.com.
-
3. The Strapless Bustier on Gigi Hadid
A black strapless bra can double as a chic cropped top. Just be sure that it is a longline and you add a blazer to offer a bit more coverage.
Shop the Look: Yummie Tummie strapless bra, $38; yummielife.com.
-
4. The Lace Bodysuit on Bella Hadid
For a fun girls' night out, try a lace bodysuit in place of a basic tee. It pairs great with jeans and is not too fussy.
Shop the Look: Spanx bodysuit, from $74; spanx.com.
-
5. The Bralette on Olivia Culpo
We've found a great way to add coverage to a low cut dress: a matching bralette. It takes care of your bra issue and adds a special styling touch to your look.
Shop the Look: B Tempted by Wacoal bralette, $24; btemptd.wacoal-america.com.
-
6. The Silk Slip Dress on Rihanna
A versatile slip dress can be worn several ways: as a dress, over jeans, layered over a T-shirt, with a jacket, and the list goes on. Invest in several in different hues.
Shop the Look: Commando slip, $108; wearcommando.com.
-
7. The Sports Bra on Kourtney Kardashian
Take your sports bra out the gym and pair it with a cool jacket. It's the perfect look for running errands after a sweat session.
Shop the Look: DKNY sports bra, $32; shop.nordstrom.com.