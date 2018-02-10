5 Fringe Pieces And Exactly How to Wear Them

Ah, New York Fashion Week. How we love you! The days of fantastic street style provide us with seemingly limitless outfit ideas. But truth be told, sometimes we're a bit intimidated. What our pal Chiara is wearing outside the shows can feel a bit "out there" when we try to replicate the look at home.
Example A of a trend we want to try? Fringe. From a shoe, to a bag, to some fabulous clothes, here are five fringe pieces and exactly how to wear them. Even if you don't have a million followers.
VIDEO: 5 Fashion-Forward Boots That'll Fit Your Budget
-
Fringe Bag
Shop the Look: Maje Bag, $315; bloomingdales.com. Ganni Top, $160; intermixonline.com. Frame Jean, $215; intermixonline.com. Rag & Bone Boot, $475; net-a-porter.com. Jennifer Zeuner Bangle, $120; jenniferzeuner.com.
-
Fringe Top
Shop the Look: Stella Mccartney Top, $399; farfetch.com. Dondup Jean, $300; modaoperandi.com. Adidas Sneaker, $85; barneys.com. Barneys New York Clutch, $195; barneys.com. Asos Ring, $5; asos.com.
-
Fringe Shoe
Shop the Look: Mr by Man Repeller Shoe, $485; net-a-porter.com. Alexa Chung Jacket, $185; net-a-porter.com. Equipment Camisole, $100; net-a-porter.com. J Brand Jean, $180; net-a-porter.com. Zara Bag, $60; zara.com. Cloverpost Earrings, $66; shopbop.com.
-
Fringe Earrings
Shop the Look: Oscar de la Renta Earrings, $335; neimanmarcus.com. Ganni Dress, $205; net-a-porter.com. Stuart Weitzman Sandal, $398; stuartweitzman.com. Mansur Gavriel Bag, $435; net-a-porter.com.
-
Fringe Skirt
Shop the Look: Stella Mccartney Skirt, $363; farfetch.com. H&M Top, $25; hm.com. Zara Shoe, $80; zara.com. Furla Bag, $480; farfetch.com. Miansai Cuff, $155; miansai.com.