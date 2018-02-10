5 Fringe Pieces And Exactly How to Wear Them

Ah, New York Fashion Week. How we love you! The days of fantastic street style provide us with seemingly limitless outfit ideas. But truth be told, sometimes we're a bit intimidated. What our pal Chiara is wearing outside the shows can feel a bit "out there" when we try to replicate the look at home.

Example A of a trend we want to try? Fringe. From a shoe, to a bag, to some fabulous clothes, here are five fringe pieces and exactly how to wear them. Even if you don't have a million followers.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 5 Fashion-Forward Boots That'll Fit Your Budget