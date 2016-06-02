3 Non-Preppy Ways to Wear a Polo Shirt this Summer

Now that the temperatures have officially started to rise, it’s time to start sporting our warm weather must-haves, like breezy dresses, easy skirts, and lightweight knits. One such staple is the polo shirt. Favored by buttoned-up finance types, the preppy top is practically synonymous with casual Friday and weekends at the tennis club (do we really need to remind you of The Official Preppy Handbook?). But the polo shirt doesn’t always have to read so literal, thanks to a few modern styling tricks—that means no loud colors, popped collars, or baggy fits.

Below, we show you three ways to wear the top with modern-day pieces. A polo shirt with culottes? Absolutely. Look for a graphic top in contrasting colors and marry it with relaxed wide-leg pants and comfy, yet sleek black leather mules. Sculptural gold earrings offer a bit of necessary glamour. A polo with a slit skirt? You bet. Amp up the knit’s sexy qualities with a tie-waist paper bag skirt that cinches in your waist. Continue the alluring vibe by throwing on some ankle strap heels to draw attention to your legs. A polo shirt with trackpants? Definitely. Give a nod to the shirt's sporty roots by pairing it with bold side-stripe elastic pants and a clean white sneaker for an updated Royal Tenenbaums look.

So go ahead, give the polo shirt a whirl this season.

RELATED: Watch Us Style a Jumpsuit 3 Ways

With Culottes

Courtesy

Shop the look: Stella McCartney polo, $675; mytheresa.com. Tibi culottes, $347 (originally $495); tibi.com. Charlotte Chesnais earrings, $300; matchesfashion.com. Simon Miller bag, $795; barneys.com. Jil Sander flats, $520; jilsander.com.

With a Slit Skirt

Courtesy

Shop the look: Totême polo, $259 (originally $370); net-a-porter.com. Topshop skirt, $85; topshop.com. Maison Margiela heels, $889 (originally $1,490); barneys.com. Sophie Buhai bracelet, $450; sophiebuhai.com.

With Trackpants

Courtesy

Shop the look: Front Row Shop polo, $63; frontrowshop.com. Tory Burch trackpants, $135; torysport.com. Elizabeth & James bag, $495; neimanmarcus.com. Collette Ishiyama studs, $145; catbirdnyc.com. Adidas sneakers, $75; macys.com.