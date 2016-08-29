3 Genius Ways to Transition Summery Plus-Size Pieces to Fall, According to Eloquii's Jodi Arnold

Whether your summer print of choice is a gorgeous floral or bold stripes, you can count on a crewneck sweater to ground the airy piece. "Taking a skirt into fall is a breeze when paired with a fisherman sweater," Arnold says. Tuck it in or wear it out and belt it at the waist. This sweater in particular comes in more than 10 shades and can pair nicely with the busiest of motifs.

Woman Within available at fullbeauty.com | $25-$45 (originally $40-$45)