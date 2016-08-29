3 Genius Ways to Transition Summery Plus-Size Pieces to Fall, According to Eloquii's Jodi Arnold

3 Genius Ways to Transition Summery Plus-Size Pieces to Fall, According to Eloquii's Jodi Arnold
Courtesy
August 29, 2016 @ 3:00 AM
BY: Lashauna Williams

The summer season is slowly coming to an end. However, that doesn't mean you should store your warm-weather essentials just yet—some of your favorite staples can seamlessly transition from summer to fall. To that end, we picked out three of our favorite pieces from the closing season—the slip dress, T-shirt, and printed skirt—and asked Jodi Arnold, Eloquii's creative director, to share her expert tips on what we should buy for fall to mix with these lightweight faves.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top