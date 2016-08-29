3 Genius Ways to Transition Summery Plus-Size Pieces to Fall, According to Eloquii's Jodi Arnold

The summer season is slowly coming to an end. However, that doesn't mean you should store your warm-weather essentials just yet—some of your favorite staples can seamlessly transition from summer to fall. To that end, we picked out three of our favorite pieces from the closing season—the slip dress, T-shirt, and printed skirt—and asked Jodi Arnold, Eloquii's creative director, to share her expert tips on what we should buy for fall to mix with these lightweight faves.
1. Add Another Layer to Your Slip Dress
We love the stark contrast of a lightweight slip dress paired with a warm separate. Arnold suggests layering a fine gauge turtleneck under your dress. For an alternative look, layer the sweater over the dress for a sweater-and-skirt look.
Jessica London available at fullbeauty.com | $60-$65
2. Toughen Up Your T-Shirt
A T-shirt is a classic that will forever be a year-round staple. The possibilities are endless but for a perfect fall look, Arnold suggests mixing the casual with the luxe. "Try knotting the tee at the waist and drape a cropped moto jacket over your shoulders," she says. "Pair with a skirt that either hits at or just below the knee."
Eloquii jacket, $140; eloquii.com Lane Bryant Skirt, $70; lanebryant.com
3. Add Texture to a Printed Skirt
Whether your summer print of choice is a gorgeous floral or bold stripes, you can count on a crewneck sweater to ground the airy piece. "Taking a skirt into fall is a breeze when paired with a fisherman sweater," Arnold says. Tuck it in or wear it out and belt it at the waist. This sweater in particular comes in more than 10 shades and can pair nicely with the busiest of motifs.
Woman Within available at fullbeauty.com | $25-$45 (originally $40-$45)