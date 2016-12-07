How to Make Your Non-Chic Puffer the Chicest Thing Ever

I know what you're thinking: that right up there is a straight up marshmallow coat. I know what else you're thinking: I need it. Puffer coats are a non-negotiable essential when it comes to surviving the ice apocalypse year after year. You know it. Your mom knows it. Everyone knows it. And kudos to you for making the notoriously unattractive garment an everyday essential despite it being, well, notoriously unattractive. But if you're looking to up the ante with your down coat this winter, then read on for three ways to reimagine the puffer (because thermodynamic insulation can be chic, too).
1. For the Gym
It's all about the cool blue palette in this one. This silver standout puffer looks super chic under an ice blue backpack, while a pair of seriously cool sneakers elevates your go-to T-shirt-leggings combo.
Shop the look: Topshop puffer, $140; topshop.com. A.P.C. x Outdoor Voices leggings, $101; matchesfashion.com. ATM T-shirt, $80; matchesfashion.com. Adidas hoodie, $140; adidas.com. Adidas backpack, $80; adidas.com. Nike sneakers, $130; nike.com
2. For the Office
Play with silhouettes by styling an oversized puffer with a pair of relaxed flared pants. Finish with some solid work wear staples, like a classic turtleneck and a pair of professional loafers, for a polished office look.
Shop the look: Adidas puffer, $150; adidas.com. J. Crew sweater, $80; jcrew.com. Theory pants, $237 (originally $395); theory.com. Mansur Gavriel loafers, $353; matchesfashion.com. Kara bag, $209 (originally $350); barneys.com
3. For a Night Out
Don't let the ice apocalypse keep you from a night of dancing! A camouflage down coat adds the perfect ounce of grunge to an otherwise feminine ensemble.
Shop the look: Zara puffer, $50; zara.com. The Row dress, $950; net-a-porter.com. Sondra Roberts clutch, $130 (originally $275); nordstromrack.com. MICHAEL Michael Kors heels, $121 (originally $135); zappos.com.