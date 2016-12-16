Found: The Perfect $35 Dress for All Your Holiday Party Needs

Ah, the mid-December scramble. Grocery stores are selling out of sparkly white sprinkles, UPS shipping deadlines are looming, and the only wrapping paper left at every CVS for three miles is Looney Tunes-themed. You still need to track down gluten- and sugar-free Christmas cookies for your brother’s picky-eater girlfriend (ugh, why did she have to go Paleo now?!), and have yet to touch that stack of handmade cards you bought with such intention one month ago. And, no, of course you don’t have outfits for those 3894784782 parties next week.

Fortunately, we do—and you don’t need to buy more than one perfect red dress to make them all work. Keep scrolling to see and shop the one ($35!) hero piece that will save you at least 25-percent less stress this holiday season (because, family gatherings), and three distinctly different ways to wear it.