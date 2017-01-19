4 Chic Outfits That Prove Bodysuits Work For Every Occasion

To bodysuit or not to bodysuit? That is the ultimate question when considering the one-piece garment’s pros and cons. Let’s review: the pros to donning a bodysuit are 1). it’s essential for smooth layering, 2) it achieves a slimming effect, and 3) it can make you feel like a superhero (like Clark Kent, except instead of wearing a skin-tight Superman costume in the name of justice, you’re sporting a fitted, turtleneck bodysuit in the name of fashion). The biggest con to wearing a bodysuit is, well, let’s just keep it short and sweet: bathrooms.
Anyway, if you choose to believe in the power of bodysuits, then you’ve come to the right place. From a night out on the town to a day at the office, here are 4 chic ways to style this total outfit-making garment.
-
1. FOR A NIGHT OUT
A cut-out bodysuit sets the mood for a fun night out. Let edgy accessories, like a biker-esque bag and metallic booties, toughen up a pair of mom jeans for that ultimate cool girl aesthetic.
Shop the look: Alix bodysuit, $225; net-a-porter.com. Adornmonde earrings, $62; adornmonde.com. Saint Laurent bag, $1,250; farfetch.com. Helmut Lang jeans, $218 (originally $291); farfetch.com. Topshop boots, $130; topshop.com.
-
2. FOR EVENING COCKTAILS
With its off-the-shoulder silhouette and grand bell sleeves, this black bodysuit is a sartorial daydream. Pair it with a statement-making skirt and elegant accessories, like this pair of collarbone-grazing earrings for instance, for that added dash of savoir faire.
Shop the look: Alix bodysuit, $220; net-a-porter.com. Charlotte Olympia heels, $695; net-a-porter.com. Emilio Pucci skirt, $590 (originally $1,180); farfetch.com. Lara Bohinc earrings, $230; farfetch.com. The Row bag, $2,550; net-a-porter.com.
-
3. FOR THE 9 to 5
Long gone are the days of bunchy button-downs with this bodysuit – consider it a workwear must-have. It may be an essential, but mind you, it’s anything but basic.
Shop the look: T by Alexander Wang bodysuit, $275; farfetch.com. Elizabeth and James trousers, $140 (originally $350); net-a-porter.com. Chloé heels, $570; net-a-porter.com. Banana Republic bag, $158; bananarepublic.gap.com. BaubleBar earrings, $38; baublebar.com.
-
4. FOR RUNNING ERRANDS
Low-key effort, high-key style. Here’s the look to carry you through everything from braving the overpopulated supermarket to going in for that annual check-up.
Shop the link: Wolford bodysuit, $250; net-a-porter.com. Zara bag, $40; zara.com. Converse sneakers, $60; net-a-porter.com. TNA pants, $65; aritzia.com. Levi's jacket, $115; farfetch.com.