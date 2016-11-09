How to Ace Monochromatic Dressing with Just 5 Pieces

We know, it's hard. After being sartorially programmed to steer clear of matching anything to anything, here we are lecturing on the chicness that is the monochromatic look. And even after we chronicled Kendall Jenner's mastery of the one-shade outfit, compiled a beginner's guide on how to do it yourself (and filmed it, too), and suggested a way to cheat the system with just two items—even after all of that, we know, we get it, habits are hard to break. That brings us to yet another lesson in monochromatism, courtesy of our fashion feature with artist Zella Day (see: the September 2016 issue for every shot).

We took inspiration from the shoot (she's wearing wool-Lurex separates from Bottega Veneta, above) and pieced together a similar outfit that's stunning in its sandy shades and supremely easy. It takes five pieces. Five. You have no excuses now. Shop the look below to master the monochromatic thing, at last.

Shop the look: Vince satin skirt, $309; harrods.com. Tibi cutout sweater, $395; net-a-porter.com. Topshop wool coat $180; topshop.com. Mari Giudicelli, $555; modaoperandi.com. Double Disco earrings, $180; doubledisco.com.