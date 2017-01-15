4 Hacks for Tailored-looking Outfits (Without an Actual Tailor)

Whether your sleeves are too long or you just want an of-the-moment sleeve length for the night, ArmBand-Its ($20/4; armband-its-2.myshopify.com) are your solution. These stretchy bracelet-like bands slip over your sleeve and under the extra fabric so you can shorten your sleeves just a tad or create instant quarter-length sleeves.

Daya by Zendaya available at dayabyzendaya.com | $56 (originally $68)