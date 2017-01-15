4 Hacks for Tailored-looking Outfits (Without an Actual Tailor)

We’re nearly two weeks into 2017, so it’s past time to finish those errands you've been avoiding—like dropping off your less well-fitting clothes off at the tailor. We’re all guilty of dragging our feet on this chore, (we've been known to drive around with such clothes in the trunk of our cars for months on end), which for whatever reason feels especially Sisyphean. But fear not! We’ve found four smart solutions to address your alteration needs that don't require leaving the house—or shelling out for the tailor. Scroll down for the answer to your fit-to-perfection prayers.
-
1. Adjust Your Sleeves
Whether your sleeves are too long or you just want an of-the-moment sleeve length for the night, ArmBand-Its ($20/4; armband-its-2.myshopify.com) are your solution. These stretchy bracelet-like bands slip over your sleeve and under the extra fabric so you can shorten your sleeves just a tad or create instant quarter-length sleeves.
Daya by Zendaya available at dayabyzendaya.com | $56 (originally $68)
-
2. Hem Your Pants
Streamline the look of your pants by adjusting the length so it’s ideal for your height. Nippies by Bristols Six has created Hem Tape ($12; amazon.com), double-sided tape that allows you to tailor your pants for flats, stilettos, and everything in between.
NYDJ available at nydj.com | $134
-
3. Avoid a Wardrobe Malfunction
How many times have you found a top that’s perfect except for a plunging neckline that’s just a little too plunging? No need to have a tailor stitch it up when you can use Singer QuickFix Tape Strips ($4/40; target.com). They work great on tricky necklines that need to be tamed.
Stylestalker available at stylestalker.com | $189
-
4. Tighten Your Waistband
Gaping waistband? Enter the Hip Hugger from Hollywood Fashion Secrets ($11; hollywoodfashionsecrets.com), a small adjustable belt (think of a single-strap suspender) that attaches to two belt loops so you can tighten the circumference of your waistband and get just the right fit.
Zara available at zara.com | $26 (originally $100)