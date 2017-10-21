6 Fresh Ways to Layer Your Turtleneck This Fall

The temperature has officially dropped and fall is full swing, and that can only mean one thing: major wardrobe changes. Sweaters are amazing, but we can't wear them all day everyday until spring. Enter the turtleneck. The often overlooked cold-weather staple will be your best friend this season.
The best part about turtlenecks is how easy it is to reuse and recycle them. While you can obviously wear a turtleneck on its own, it's often best worn underneath your other fall go-tos. Basically, you name it and you can layer it.
VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe
Need some inspiration? Below are six chic yet warm ways to layer your turtleneck under your favorite wardrobe staples. Bookmark these pairings to warm up during the cold front!
1. Under A Dress
Shop the look: Zara dress, $70; zara.com. Theory turtleneck, $225; theory.com.
Get funky with your silhouettes and textures and try this classic pairing.
2. Under A Jumpsuit
Shop the look: Gap jumpsuit, $55 (originally $90); gap.com. Aritzia turtleneck, $55; aritzia.com.
Putting a turtleneck under your jumpsuit will change the look of it completely—a great way to reuse this look.
3. Under A Sweater
Shop the look: Tibi sweater, $395; tibi.com. Uniqlo turtleneck, $20; uniqlo.com.
Not only is this a cute way to brighten up your classic sweaters, but you won’t find a better way to stay warm!
4. Under A Sweater Vest
Shop the look: Isabel Marant Etoile vest, $350; matchesfashion.com. J.Crew turtleneck, $60; jcrew.com.
The sweater vest is making a comeback. Find a chic solid knit or a fun pattern and layer your favorite turtleneck underneath.
5. Under A Shirt Dress
Shop the look: Cos dress, $125; cos.com. Topshop turtleneck, $26; topshop.com.
Shirt dresses don’t have to be packed away with you warm wardrobe when you have this great funnel neck top.
6. Under A Denim Jacket
We are taking a page out of Calvin Klein’s book and pairing a printed turtleneck with a button-up denim jacket for that '90s dream look.
Shop the look: Alexa Chung jacket, $360; net-a-porter.com. See by Chloe turtleneck, $185; farfetch.com.