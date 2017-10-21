6 Fresh Ways to Layer Your Turtleneck This Fall

The temperature has officially dropped and fall is full swing, and that can only mean one thing: major wardrobe changes. Sweaters are amazing, but we can't wear them all day everyday until spring. Enter the turtleneck. The often overlooked cold-weather staple will be your best friend this season.

The best part about turtlenecks is how easy it is to reuse and recycle them. While you can obviously wear a turtleneck on its own, it's often best worn underneath your other fall go-tos. Basically, you name it and you can layer it.

VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

Need some inspiration? Below are six chic yet warm ways to layer your turtleneck under your favorite wardrobe staples. Bookmark these pairings to warm up during the cold front!