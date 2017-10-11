Four Simple Ways to Layer Your Go-To Knit Sweater for Fall 

Four Simple Ways to Layer Your Go-To Knit Sweater for Fall 
Getty
October 10, 2017 @ 9:45 PM
by: Alexis Parente

Here is a little guide to make that one cashmere sweater worth the extra splurge. We are showing you four ways to layer your sweater to make it look completely different and perfect for all occasions.

Layer it over a thin turtleneck or button-down for a casual look or underneath a dress to make your look winter-ready. Try this with your favorite sweater and you will be able to get the most out of your pricey fall purchase! Scroll down to see how to style your go-to pullover. 

VIDEO: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top