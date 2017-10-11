Four Simple Ways to Layer Your Go-To Knit Sweater for Fall 

Here is a little guide to make that one cashmere sweater worth the extra splurge. We are showing you four ways to layer your sweater to make it look completely different and perfect for all occasions.

Layer it over a thin turtleneck or button-down for a casual look or underneath a dress to make your look winter-ready. Try this with your favorite sweater and you will be able to get the most out of your pricey fall purchase! Scroll down to see how to style your go-to pullover.

