5 Ways to Wear a Plus-Size Swimsuit Off the Beach

Volleyball on the beach, poolside Hurricanes, sunbathing (while, of course, slathered in SPF) in the park—all the best parts of summer seem to call for a bathing suit. A far less enjoyable part of the season? Awkwardly changing from our street clothes to swimwear in a nearby public bathroom.
Enter the two-in-one maillot: amazing on its own, better with regular clothes. Below, we've found five perfect plus-size designs that double as tops or layering pieces, and styled outfits around each. Read on to nail the look now!
-
1. Pair with Jeans
A sexy lace-up one-piece works well with slim boyfriend jeans and wayfarers for a casually cool going out look. Just be sure the denim is sleek, not distressed; the goal is to balance all the skin you're showing up top.
Shop the look: Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All one-piece, $109; swimsuitsforall.com. Ray-Ban sunglasses, $290; ray-ban.com. Kut from the Kloth jeans, $89; nordstrom.com.
-
2. Layer Under a Shirtdress
How to do nautical without looking like you got the dates for Fleet Week all wrong: let a sleek striped suit peek beneath a slouchy chambray shirtdress. A raffia tote with playful details, like pom-poms and tassels dangling from its handles, give the finished look a charming twist.
Shop the look: Violeta shirtdress, $100; mango.com. City Chic one-piece, $89; citychic.com. Buji Baja tote, $115; hatattack.com.
-
3. With a Flared Skirt
Aiming for a glamourous look? One-shoulder suits—especially when paired with a full, feminine skirt—are up to the job. For that true beach-to-brunch vibe, don't forget a wide brimmed hat.
Shop the look: ModCloth skirt, $50; modcloth.com. Ami Clubwear $23 (originally $45); amiclubwear.com. Eugneia Kim, $237 (originally $158); eugeniakim.com.
-
4. Tie On A Cover-Up
Linen cover-ups—our favorite options of the moment have pinstripes and a waist-defining belt—take a solid-colored suit straight from a hanging at the pool to happy hour. If you're looking for additional coverage, just add in cut-off shorts.
Shop the look: ASOS Curve, $52; asos.com. Torrid one-piece, $99; torrid.com. Stuart Wietzman, $168 (originally $335); stuartweitzman.com.
-
5. Add Coverage With a Tunic
A strapless tankini/skirt combination is both flattering and vertsatile—just throw on a tunic-style coverup, sandals, and jewelry for outfit that works well beyond the beach.
Shop the look: DebShops tunic, $33; debshops.com. Anne Cole tankini top $36 (orginally $72) and skirt $24-$45 (originally $60); macys.com. Madewell necklace, $48; shopbop.com.