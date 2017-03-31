How to Make Over Your Schlubby Guy with 5 Foolproof Outfits

So, you've got a man. He's a special man, and it really could be true love. But one thing is bothering you: He needs some help dressing. Like, a lot of help. Hey, it's OK. No one's perfect. The good news: His situation is totally fixable. But, remember, Rome wasn't built in a day. Let's start with the basic sartorial building blocks: a black-tie event, a date-night sports game, and a lazy Sunday spent together. From a sharp tuxedo to a "meet the parents"-friendly outfit, we're here to help you help your guy get his look sorted–at last.
1. For a Formal Event
Shop the look: Brunello Cucinelli tuxedo, $4,425; mrporter.com. Dolce & Gabbana slim-fit bib-front tuxedo shirt, $745; mrporter.com. Del Toro prince dress slippers, $244 (originally $325); saksfifthavenue.com. Alexander Olch satin silk bow tie, $110; olch.com.
2. For Brunch
Shop the look: AG Jeans slim-fit denim jeans, $180; mrporter.com. J. Crew slim cashmere sweater, $225; jcrew.com. Gucci GG supreme tian print slip-on sneakers, $550; saksfifthavenue.com.
3. To meet the parents
Shop the look: Moncler Gamme Bleau botton-down checked shirt, $535; mrporter.com. Incotex stretch-cotton twill chinos, $335; mrporter.com. Jimmy Choo nut dry casual boots, $595; jimmychoo.com.
4. For Date Night at the Game
Shop the look: Tom Ford cotton-jersey t-shirt, $470; mrporter.com. Belstaff Stonefield shell bomber jacket, $695; mrporter.com. FRAME slim-fit distressed stretch-denim jeans, $230; mrporter.com. Adidas matchcourt RX shoes, $70; adidas.com.
5. For a lazy Sunday
Shop the look: Saint Laurent logo-print hooded cotton sweatshirt, $790; matchesfashion.com. The Upside off track cropped performance pants, $110; matchesfashion.com. Christian Louboutin Ac ranty flat, $895; christianlouboutin.com.