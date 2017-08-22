How to Dress for a Flight: Your (And Louise Linton’s) Ultimate Guide 

This morning, Louise Linton, wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, was the latest public figure to win the out-of-touch Olympics.
It all started when the 36-year-old Scottish actress ‘grammed a glamorous picture of herself deplaning a military jet while wearing pricey designer clothing. No shade to the look, but her caption made evident that she hasn’t exactly mastered the art of the humblebrag: “Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #beautiful #countryside #roulandmouret pants #tomford sunnies, #hermesscarf #valentinorockstudheels #valentino #usa.”
When an Oregon mother left a fiery note in the comments section—“Glad we could pay for your little getaway #deplorable”—Linton clapped back with an aggressively condescending response that didn’t paint her as the #nicest #person. “I’m pretty sure we paid more in taxes toward our day ‘trip’ than you did,” she wrote, giving off major Marie Antoinette vibes. “Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours.” (Then she took an unexpected turn into thoughts about sisterhood and Game of Thrones.)
But no one is talking about the real issue at hand: Look at that outfit—she must be so uncomfy! (OK, not the real issue at hand.) No wonder Linton feels like a sacrificial lamb. Have you ever tried deboarding private jet airstairs (a term so fancy, I had to look it up) while wearing stilettos? Don’t get me wrong: This outfit is about to be the founding image of at least one covetable-pantsuit-moments Pinterest board. But I’m concerned about the travel-friendliness of creasable pants, sky-high stilettos, and a scarf that doesn’t look like it will keep her warm through inexplicably freezing airplane temperatures.
Luckily, the good people of InStyle’s fashion department are here to help and have put together a few suggestions for Linton’s next air journey. Scroll down for our plane-dressing tips that will have your back on any flight, whether private jet or Spirit Airlines. Tasteful photo caption for your airport selfie not included.
Fashion by Alexis Bennett.
1. TOPS
Make sure you look and feel your best by choosing a top that's as comfortable as it is stylish (if not more so). Ideally, you'll want something that's loose but stays in place just in case you fall asleep on your neighbor's shoulder, drooling. Bring a sweatshirt or shawl for the frigid temps you're about to endure—but more on that later. And if you need to be in business mode as soon as you deboard the plane, choose an option that doesn't wrinkle so you look like a million bucks (no need to even mention whether that's an actual price tag!).
Shop It: Boohoo Emma Stripe Wrap-Front Blouse Sleeve, $28. J.Crew Dover Italian Wood Blazer, $198. T by Alexander Wang Tie-Front Cotton-Jersey Top, $250.
-
2. Bottoms
Again, comfort is key. For your next airport visit, opt for pieces with a little extra give around the midsection. Soft leggings are perfect for the contortion art you'll perform to try and get comfortable in your plane seat. Or if you're going for a more formal and/or private-jet-style look, stretch-waist trousers work every time.
Shop It: Zara Cropped Trousers with Stretch Waist, $10. H&M Jersey Leggings, $10. Topshop Ruffle Trim Gingham Trousers, $75.
-
3. Shoes
The trickiest part of your airport look. You’ll need something that can keep your feet warm and slide off quickly as you make your way through TSA screening. Of course, you can always count on a classic pair of white sneakers, but if you need to dress things up, metallic mules or a chunky heel, like these slingback pumps, are your best bet.
Shop It: The Fix Olivia Moroccan Slide, $85. Topshop Georgia Slingback Pump, $100. Superga 2750 FGLU Sneakers, $99.
-
4. ACCESSORIES
No outfit is complete without some great accessories. When traveling, you’ll need a classic tote or backpack that can hold all of your essentials and something to wrap up in while you’re on the chilly airplane. Toss on a sweatshirt, breathable jacket, or drapey sweater, and you're set.
Shop It: Holzweiler Tableau Large Wool Scarf, $165. Longchamp 'Small Le Pliage' Shoulder Tote, $125. Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Lite Travel Shawl, $120.