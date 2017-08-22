How to Dress for a Flight: Your (And Louise Linton’s) Ultimate Guide 

This morning, Louise Linton, wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, was the latest public figure to win the out-of-touch Olympics.

It all started when the 36-year-old Scottish actress ‘grammed a glamorous picture of herself deplaning a military jet while wearing pricey designer clothing. No shade to the look, but her caption made evident that she hasn’t exactly mastered the art of the humblebrag: “Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #beautiful #countryside #roulandmouret pants #tomford sunnies, #hermesscarf #valentinorockstudheels #valentino #usa.”

When an Oregon mother left a fiery note in the comments section—“Glad we could pay for your little getaway #deplorable”—Linton clapped back with an aggressively condescending response that didn’t paint her as the #nicest #person. “I’m pretty sure we paid more in taxes toward our day ‘trip’ than you did,” she wrote, giving off major Marie Antoinette vibes. “Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours.” (Then she took an unexpected turn into thoughts about sisterhood and Game of Thrones.)

But no one is talking about the real issue at hand: Look at that outfit—she must be so uncomfy! (OK, not the real issue at hand.) No wonder Linton feels like a sacrificial lamb. Have you ever tried deboarding private jet airstairs (a term so fancy, I had to look it up) while wearing stilettos? Don’t get me wrong: This outfit is about to be the founding image of at least one covetable-pantsuit-moments Pinterest board. But I’m concerned about the travel-friendliness of creasable pants, sky-high stilettos, and a scarf that doesn’t look like it will keep her warm through inexplicably freezing airplane temperatures.

Luckily, the good people of InStyle’s fashion department are here to help and have put together a few suggestions for Linton’s next air journey. Scroll down for our plane-dressing tips that will have your back on any flight, whether private jet or Spirit Airlines. Tasteful photo caption for your airport selfie not included.

Fashion by Alexis Bennett.