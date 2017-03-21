How to Dress Like Your Favorite Coachella Style Star 

Music lovers are getting ready to flock to the California desert for Coachella, and we cannot wait to see the latest and greatest of what they are going to wear. Every year as festival season starts we are guaranteed to see bold accessories, lots of fringe and denim for days. The festival style is a fun one to shop and we are bringing you some of the best looks inspired by the girls of Coachella from Kendall Jenner to Kate Bosworth and beyond. Take a look through as we show you how to shop for music festivals.
VIDEO: Coinage: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella
-
1. Kate Bosworth
Shop the look: Topshop minidress, $35; topshop.com. Zara boots, $119; zara.com. Night Market jacket, $439; farfetch.com.
-
2. Kendall Jenner
Shop the look: Ancient Greek Sandals shoes, $590; ancient-greek-sandals.com. Mes Demoiselles maxidress, $265; net-a-porter.com.
-
3. Alessandra Ambrosio
Shop the look: Frame denim shorts, $235; net-a-porter.com. James Perse tank, $50; net-a-porter.com. Rebecca Minkoff booties, $175; rebeccaminkoff.com.
-
4. Katy Perry
Shop the look: Eres maxidress, $345; net-a-porter.com. Chan Luu choker, $35; net-a-porter.com.
-
5. Gigi Hadid
Shop the look: Vilshenko dress, $1,400; net-a-porter.com. Mossimo Supply Co. bag, $17; target.com.