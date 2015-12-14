7 Festive Holiday Lingerie Sets

7 Festive Holiday Lingerie Sets
Courtesy
December 14, 2015 @ 4:45 PM
BY: Caroline Vazzana

Here at InStyle, we are firm believers that it's what's on the inside that counts. And we aren't just talking about inner beauty, but, rather, lingerie. The holidays are a stellar time to give the gift of intimates to yourself! From edgy black styles to those bedecked with bows, ahead, seven festive lingerie sets that every woman will love. 

RELATED: 9 Ways to Find a Bra That Actually Fits

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top