7 Festive Holiday Lingerie Sets

Here at InStyle, we are firm believers that it's what's on the inside that counts. And we aren't just talking about inner beauty, but, rather, lingerie. The holidays are a stellar time to give the gift of intimates to yourself! From edgy black styles to those bedecked with bows, ahead, seven festive lingerie sets that every woman will love.
-
1. Journelle
The gorgeous, floral lace detailing on this bra and panty is pretty and provocative.
Journelle bra, $78; journelle.com. Journelle panty, $34; journelle.com.
-
2. Blush
A seasonally appropriate, deep green set is made fashion forward, thanks to contrasting patterns.
Blush bra, $58; journelle.com. Blush panty, $34; journelle.com.
-
3. Stella Mccartney
Between the feminine lace bottoms and festive bows, this forest green set is the ultimate holiday pair.
Stella McCartney bra, $115; matchesfashion.com. Stella McCartney panty, $70; matchesfashion.com.
-
-
5. Bordelle
The flirty red bows and gold lace details on this duo offer a sophisticated take to red and white.
Bordelle bra, $92; journelle.com. Bordelle panty, $80; journelle.com.
-
6. Agent Provocateur
With hints of green, this black pair subtly says, "Happy Holidays," without being too loud.
Agent Provocateur bra, $220; net-a-porter.com. Agent Provocateur panty, $170; net-a-porter.com.
-
7. Fleur't
Consider this red set wearable and fabulous!
Fleur't camisole, $26; journelle.com. Fleur't panty, $22; journelle.com.