11 Curve-Friendly Holiday Dresses From Target

The holidays can get super stressful, especially when you're trying to dress to impress for all of the friends and relatives you haven't seen in a while. But there's really no need to go crazy dropping wads of cash on a look you're probably only going to wear once. There are a ton of stores that have affordable (and cute) options. Take Target for example. The retailer has really beautiful holiday dresses for curvy women, and most of them are less than $50. Yep, 50 bucks.
You can score a festive design in a bold, red hue or keep things classic with a black number. And don't forget about all of the frills that define the season. From lace trimmings to ruffle accents, you will not be disappointed. Hey, you could even end up being a contender for best dressed with the right accessories.
VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
So get ready to completely stun this holiday season, and check out our favorite curve-friendly holiday dress from Target in the gallery below.
-
1. Cold Shoulder Dress
Go for an all-black look. The dark color automatically makes garments look a bit fancier, and this dress comes equipped with sheer sleeves and peek-a-boo lace.
3Hearts | $30
-
2. Ruffle Tie Neck Midi Dress
Be prepared to go from the office to the dance floor with this modest mini.
A New Day | $30
-
3. Lace Sleeve Dress
Trade in the traditional reds and greens for a lady-like pink dress.
A New Day | $30
-
4. Lace Yoke A-Line Dress
Show off your legs and shoulders with this see-through design.
3Hearts | $35
-
5. Printed Pleated Cold Shoulder Dress
Get ready to twirl in a dress with a long, flowing skirt.
Ava & Viv | $35
-
6. Lace Cold Shoulder Dress
Channel your romantic side with delicate lace panels.
Melonie T | $50
-
7. Choker Neckline A Line Dress
Bring on the flirty vibes in a red hot dress with flutter sleeves.
Melonie T | $50
-
8. Off the Shoulder Dress
Show a hint of skin with an off-the-shoulder mini dress.
No Comment | $30
-
9. Sleeve Fit and Flare A Line Dress
Celebrate the season in a timeless, red cocktail dress.
Melonie T | $50
-
10. Flutter Shoulder Dress
Take on a floral print with an enchanted feel.
Who What Wear | $37
-
11. Cold Shoulder Dress
And make a statement in a jewel-tone, purple dress with pleats.
Ava & Viv | $35