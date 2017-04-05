No One Will Believe You Purchased These Items from the H&M Sale

Don't sleep on H&M. The retailer is one the most easily accessible places to score trendy styles at affordable prices. When we say affordable, we mean jaw-dropping deals that would make you mother proud. Right now, the brand is having a sale, and you can find marked-down items at up to 60 percent off.
If you're thinking the selections are just picked-over styles, think again. There are a ton of chic pieces that will make your friends think you spent a million bucks—like metallic dress pants and party-ready dresses.
VIDEO: Spring Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward to
Don't take our word for it: See for yourself in our roundup ahead.
1. Biker Jacket
H&M | $30 (Originally $70)
2. Shoulder Bag
H&M | $15 (Originally $30)
3. Denim Dress
4. Wide-Leg Pants
H&M | $25 (Originally $40)
5. Sandals
H&M | $13 (Originally $25)
6. Jacquard-Weave Dress
7. Satin Trench Coat
H&M | $35 (Originally $70)
8. Flared Skirt
H&M | $20 (Originally $35)
9. Sleeveless Jumpsuit
H&M | $30 (Originally $50)
10. Creped Dress
H&M | $18 (orginally $35)