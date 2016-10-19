This One-Day-Only H&M Halloween Sale Is Spooky Good

Grab your cat ears and fire up your best witch's brew because Halloween is just around the corner.

Happening today, Oct. 19, you can prep for fall's spookiest holiday by shopping your costumes from H&M at a discounted price. For 24 hours only, the Swedish retailer is offering 15 percent off of its Halloween costume selection.

No matter your Oct. 31 style—whether you're looking for a total transformation or want to rock just a few festive accessories—H&M has everything you (and your kiddos) need to prep for trick-or-treating.

Scroll through the stylish selection below to see how you could snag the chicest Halloween costumes this season. If you're also in need of cosmetics to complete your costume, H&M is offering 50 percent off its makeup line—because what's the fun in dressing up without a vampy, red lip? Happy shopping!