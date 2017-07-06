See Every Piece from H&M's Collaboration with Parisian Concept Store Colette

Update: Colette announced Wednesday, July 12, that it will be closing its doors in December after 20 years. This will not impact the H&M Studio x Colette collection.

"Until our last day, nothing will change," the store said in a statement. "Colette will continue to renew itself each week with exclusive collaborations and offerings, also available on our website colette.fr."

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

H&M is no stranger to design collaborations. The fashion giant has teamed up with everyone from Kenzo to Zara Larsson, and now a Parisian concept store can be added to the list.

Colette is a cult retail store in Paris that sells everything from clothes to toys, and H&M is partnering with them on a nine-piece collection inspired by New York City.

VIDEO: Alexander Wang for H&M

“We really thought about the modern woman’s wardrobe and what she needs in it—sharp outerwear, soft dresses, flattering knits and statement accessories," said Pernilla Wohlfahrt, H&M’s head of design and creative director, in a press release.

"For the H&M Studio x Colette collection in particular, we not only combined contrasting fabrics in a garment, but also brought in more color contrast with the signature Colette blue, which created a more graphic structure and a new, fearless attitude."

RELATED: Say Goodbye to Target’s Merona and Mossimo Fashion Lines

While you won't be able to buy this collection on colette.fr and at the brick-and-mortar store until Aug. 21, you can scroll through the individual pieces in the meantime to get your H&M fashion fix.