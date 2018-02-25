9 Things I Wore In High School That Are Back in Style

Ah, high school. A time of such ... awkwardness. You had braces! You had crushes! You had ... platform slides.
Some of those old high school memories are best left where they live: in the past. But if recent fashion seasons have proven anything, it's that some of those tried and true styles come back to haunt you (even if it's in a very chic way). From Juicy Couture tracksuits to that Prada nylon backpack, we're seeing it all come back in a big way. And our inner 14-year-old couldn't be more excited.
Shop all the things you wish you had when you were in high school, here.
1. Prada Backpack
$1,020
2. Denim on Denim
Shop the look: Topshop denim jacket, $85; topshop.com. Topshop denim high rise, $70; topshop.com.
3. Friendship Bracelets
$120 set of 3
4. Platform Slides
$480
5. Juicy Couture Sweatsuit
Shop the look: Juicy Couture zip up, $80; juicycouture.com. Juicy Couture skirt, $70; juicycouture.com.
6. Mom Jeans
$251
7. Chokers
$8 (Originally $32)
8. Adidas Shower Slides
$45
9. Hoop Earrings
$55