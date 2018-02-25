9 Things I Wore In High School That Are Back in Style

Ah, high school. A time of such ... awkwardness. You had braces! You had crushes! You had ... platform slides.

Some of those old high school memories are best left where they live: in the past. But if recent fashion seasons have proven anything, it's that some of those tried and true styles come back to haunt you (even if it's in a very chic way). From Juicy Couture tracksuits to that Prada nylon backpack, we're seeing it all come back in a big way. And our inner 14-year-old couldn't be more excited.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Fashion's It Girls Are Making Fanny Packs Cool Again

Shop all the things you wish you had when you were in high school, here.