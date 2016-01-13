Shop 9 Fabulous Heavy-Duty Winter Coats

Aside from your well-worn gloves, luxe knit hat, and sturdy snow boots, the one thing you can’t live without this winter is a heavy jacket—your coat often becomes a second skin this time of year. Now, if you have yet to invest in a plush winter topper, don’t worry, it’s not too late. That’s why we did some extensive research to pull together a selection of the warmest, wind blocking jackets out there. From belted down puffers to colorful parkas accented with fur, ahead, 9 heavy-duty winter coats to bundle up in.
-
1. Canada Goose
Between its slim fit, removable hood, fleece-lined pockets, and head turning color—this parka has everything you need.
$695; canada-goose.com
-
2. Helly Hansen
Snuggle up this season in a jacket this is not only warm, but also waterproof, windproof, and breathable.
$400; hellyhansen.com
-
3. Moncler
This fur-trimmed coat is an elevated take on a standard black puffer.
$2,950; farfetch.com
-
4. Altuzarra
This khaki green parka comes with a detachable ribbed velvet collar, giving you two looks for the price of one.
$2,029 (originally $4,059); matchesfashion.com
-
5. Toni Sailer
Fit for your next ski trip, this hip length ombre puffer with insulated padding will keep you warm without weighing you down.
$1,353; matchesfashion.com
-
6. The North Face
Add some color to your winter wardrobe with this quilted teal puffer.
$249; thenorthface.com
-
7. Moose Knuckles
Fashion forward accents, like an adjustable waistline and fur-lined hood, allow you to show off your style while still keeping warm.
$1,595; mooseknucklescanada.com
-
8. Mackage
The leather trim and mock neck offers an edgy take on your puffer.
$399 (originally $650); aritzia.com
-
9. Uniqlo
A belted topper shows off your shape when it’s cold out.
$100 (originally $130); uniqlo.com