How to Wear Fashion Week's Head-to-Toe Red Trend IRL

If the fall 2017 runway shows were any indication, now is the moment to try dressing in head to toe red. That's right, take the bold color and go monochromatic with it. Not only is red powerful, it can also evoke romance, happiness, and confidence. Pair a crimson blouse with matching trousers and shoes, or team up vermilion knits.

And while the look makes an unquestionably brave statement, it's also surprisingly wearable, flattering all skin tones, body types, and personalities. Ahead, four perfect pairings to consider.

