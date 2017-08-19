Halle Berry's Promotional Tour for Kidnap Has Been a Fashion Extravaganza

For nearly three decades, Halle Berry has dazzled on red carpets around the world. Her fashion arsenal has included prestigious brands, such as Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Helmut Lang. She even helped put Elie Saab on the map with the gorgeous floral embroidery gown she wore to pick up her monumental Academy Award for Monster's Ball in 2003. Needless to say, Berry knows fashion.

Now she's back with an edge-of-your-seat thriller film, Kidnap. Berry has been hitting the promotional circuit, looking nothing short of fabulous (as we expected, of course). We recently caught up with Berry's stylist, Lindsay Flores, to get some inside scoop on the star's latest looks.

"The theme for the overall press tour look was empowerment," said Flores. "It's important to maintain your femininity while displaying a certain amount of strength." And this clearly translates. We've seen Berry in structured dresses, clean lines, and military-inspired neutrals—all pieces that would transition gracefully for fall.

And don't forget: One of the greatest things about clothes and fashion is the joy of having fun. "We blast music, try on clothes, and have a good time getting her dressed. Usually, we land on what feels good in the moment," said Flores.

So what advice can the woman who creates stellar looks for one of the world's most beautiful women pass along to us? "Wear what makes you feel comfortable and beautiful, no matter the cost—be it high or low. Fashion is an extension of you and what you want to say to the world. Wear what makes you feel confident!"

Scroll down to see (and shop similar pieces from) some of our favorite looks from this press tour. If there's anyone that makes you feel like buying a new piece, it's Ms. Berry.