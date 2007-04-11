Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Halle Berry: Clothes Make the Character
-
1. Red Hot HalleIn Perfect Stranger, Halle Berry plays a shrewd journalist who goes undercover to oust the man who killed her best friend. In this role, her costumes affect much of her character's actions and behavior, and each outfit was meticulously thought out by designer Renee Ehrlich Kalfus. "For me, the clothes have been key," Berry says. "I don't feel like I am the character until I have the clothes on."
- Jennifer Chan, with Kristina Zimbalist reporting
-
2. Crisp CutsOne of Berry’s favorite costumes from the film was a crisp white shirt and high-waist skirt cinched with a wide belt. “It was a throwback to the 50’s,” explains Kalfus. “It was elegant and classy without being overtly sexy.”
-
3. Geek ChicIn this scene, Berry is all business in a sleek suit paired with a pale button-down shirt. “Even though I’m playing this modern woman, she’s still a geek character!” laughs the actress.
-
4. Simply Seductive"Most women know the best way to seduce a guy like Harrison Hill-the lead male character played by Bruce Willis-is to dress the part," says the sexy star who masterfully does just that in the film. "A lot happens in this dress, so it had to be a costume that looked great without trying too hard."
-
5. All Buttoned UpBack in her suit, Berry channels Rowena's serious side. “My character uses her clothes as a tool or even a weapon in order to get what she wants,” says the star.
-
6. Downtown HipWith an Oscar award under her belt and a never-ending resume of enviable acting credits, Berry is no stranger to stardom or playing a wide range of characters. However, the actress insists that Perfect Stranger enabled her to play a role to which she truly felt connected. “I think it’s the first movie in my career where I play a modern everyday New York woman,” she says. “Just a hip downtown girl.”
1 of 6
Red Hot Halle
In Perfect Stranger, Halle Berry plays a shrewd journalist who goes undercover to oust the man who killed her best friend. In this role, her costumes affect much of her character's actions and behavior, and each outfit was meticulously thought out by designer Renee Ehrlich Kalfus. "For me, the clothes have been key," Berry says. "I don't feel like I am the character until I have the clothes on."
- Jennifer Chan, with Kristina Zimbalist reporting
- Jennifer Chan, with Kristina Zimbalist reporting
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy Craving Is a Carb Lover's Dream
Mar 14, 2018 @ 9:15 AM
These Booty-Sculpting Leggings Are Famous in London
Mar 13, 2018 @ 5:15 PM
How To Wear Leggings to Work
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These New Arrivals at Shopbop Are Guaranteed to Sell Out
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:15 PM
8 Easter Outfits Designed for Your Kids' Personality
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM