In Perfect Stranger, Halle Berry plays a shrewd journalist who goes undercover to oust the man who killed her best friend. In this role, her costumes affect much of her character's actions and behavior, and each outfit was meticulously thought out by designer Renee Ehrlich Kalfus. "For me, the clothes have been key," Berry says. "I don't feel like I am the character until I have the clothes on."



- Jennifer Chan, with Kristina Zimbalist reporting