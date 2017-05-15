How One Shoe Designer Packs Light and Travels in Style

We're taking major fashion inspo from one California based shoe designer this summer. If you don't know her already you soon will because Haley Boyd, founder and creative director of Marais USA, is our latest fashion crush—and her most recent trip to Italy was Instagram perfection. Haley knows how to pack, and while most of us struggle with what to bring on vacation she seamlessly takes her insane sense of style on the road, even abroad.
Haley's classic looks are ideal for travel because these pieces can be mixed and matched to give your outfits staying power. For nights out pack a slip dress which you can roll up and slip in your suitcase, taking up next to no room. A blazer, black pants and a T-shirt will take you from sightseeing by day to a casual dinner at night.
Want to get Haley's looks? Scroll through and shop her undeniably chic travel outfits.
DAY 1 (PHOTO AT TOP)
Day look striped to perfection
Shop the look: J.Crew tee, $40; jcrew.com. Madewell jeans, $115; madewell.com. Garrett Leight sunglasses, $495; shopbop.com. Marais USA mules, $220; maraisusa.com.
Day 2
A chic black ensemble to impress
Shop the look: Vince camisol, $225; vince.com. Mango sweater, $60; mango.com. Rag & Bone pants, $295; intermixonline.com. Marais USA heels, $225; maraisusa.com. Samuji bag, $300; thedreslyn.com.
Day 3
Baby Blue Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Shop the look: Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, $380 net-a-porter.com.
Day 4
A girly and flirty off-the-shoulder look
Shop the look: Draper James top, $240; net-a-porter.com. Ellery skirt, $845; net-a-porter.com. Marais USA mules, $245; maraisusa.com.
Day 5
A Perfectly pulled together look for a casual dinner
Shop the look: H&M tee, $10; hm.com. Raey blazer, $410; matchesfashion.com. Diane Von Furstenberg trousers, $250; matchesfashion.com. Marais USA sandals, $198; maraisusa.com.
Day 6
A fiery red slip dress can be easily packed
Shop the look: Raquel Allegra dress, $395; net-a-porter.com. Edie Parke tote, $995; modoperandi.com. Marais USA mules, $235; maraisusa.com.
Day 7
