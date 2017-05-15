How One Shoe Designer Packs Light and Travels in Style

We're taking major fashion inspo from one California based shoe designer this summer. If you don't know her already you soon will because Haley Boyd, founder and creative director of Marais USA, is our latest fashion crush—and her most recent trip to Italy was Instagram perfection. Haley knows how to pack, and while most of us struggle with what to bring on vacation she seamlessly takes her insane sense of style on the road, even abroad.

Haley's classic looks are ideal for travel because these pieces can be mixed and matched to give your outfits staying power. For nights out pack a slip dress which you can roll up and slip in your suitcase, taking up next to no room. A blazer, black pants and a T-shirt will take you from sightseeing by day to a casual dinner at night.

Want to get Haley's looks? Scroll through and shop her undeniably chic travel outfits.

