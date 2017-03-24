A Comprehensive Guide to Buying T-Shirts This Spring

One of the most important closet staples is the T-shirt. Whether you're relaxing in your favorite sweats or out and about in leather pants, the T-shirt always brings a casual-cool vibe to whatever outfit you've got on.
We suggest having a wide variety of tees for all occasions, but keep in mind that not all T-shirts are created equal. There are, of course, many cuts, colors, and patterns to choose from. Those that are appropriate for a concert probably won't work as well in the office. Ahead, 13 tees to restock your wardrobe
VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring
1. The graphic Tee
Shop the look: MM6 by Maison Margiela, $218; matchesfashion.com. Topshop, $50; topshop.com. J. Crew, $45; jcrew.com.
2. The Striped Tee
Shop the look: Saint Laurent, $550; matchesfashion.com. Mira Mikati, $505; net-a-porter.com. Burberry, $306; matchesfashion.com.
3. The Classic Tee
Shop the look: Madewell, $20; net-a-porter.com. Vince, $255; net-a-porter.com. James Perse, $145; net-a-porter.com. The Great, $145; net-a-porter.com.
4. The Vintage-Inspired Tee
Shop the look: Kansai Yamamoto, $190; farfetch.com. Madeworn, $160; net-a-porter.com. Solid Threads $28; solidthreads.com.