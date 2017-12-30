A Guide to the Best Jeans for Women with Curves

If you’re full-figured, you know better than anyone that while the fashion industry has come a long way to introduce trend-forward pieces across a range of sizes, denim can still be incredibly tricky. For the women who are blessed with curvy frames, finding jeans can be extra tough. You want a pair that will show off all your best assets without being uncomfortable or worse—way too baggy.

We’ve touched already on how to find the best jeans for women with big butts, flat butts, large thighs, and short torsos, so now we’re taking on the best jeans for plus-size women. Think: NYDJ, Good American, Levi's, and Universal Standard, just to name a few).

For tried ane true fit, look for jeans with a mid-to-high rise, dark washes, plenty of stretch and skinny silhouettes to elongate your legs. We've also have the crème de la crème in trendy denim as well. Below, shop the 7 best jeans for women with curves.