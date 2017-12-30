A Guide to the Best Jeans for Women with Curves

If you’re full-figured, you know better than anyone that while the fashion industry has come a long way to introduce trend-forward pieces across a range of sizes, denim can still be incredibly tricky. For the women who are blessed with curvy frames, finding jeans can be extra tough. You want a pair that will show off all your best assets without being uncomfortable or worse—way too baggy.
We’ve touched already on how to find the best jeans for women with big butts, flat butts, large thighs, and short torsos, so now we’re taking on the best jeans for plus-size women. Think: NYDJ, Good American, Levi's, and Universal Standard, just to name a few).
For tried ane true fit, look for jeans with a mid-to-high rise, dark washes, plenty of stretch and skinny silhouettes to elongate your legs. We've also have the crème de la crème in trendy denim as well. Below, shop the 7 best jeans for women with curves.
1. Good American
This is the go-to for trendy denim at a great price. Don't get in a style rut when you can try styles with lace up, distressing, and uneven hems. This brand has cool girl styles and have been InStyle editor-tested.
$189
2. Lucky Brand
Skinny jeans are essential and these mid-rise versions are thigh-slimming and tummy-taming.
$99
3. Lane Bryant
Wide-leg denim is great option to replace trousers. The silhouette flatters (the wide hem balances hips) and the darker hem feels modern.
$60 (Originally $70)
4. Levi's
Can you ever go wrong with a classic pair of Levi's? We don't think so! A cuffed boyfriend version is an update to their staple denim collection. This style is perfect to dress up or down aka the transitional denim you need.
$40 (originally $60)
5. NYDJ
Bootcut jeans get a bad rap sometimes. And we don't know why! These jeans skim the thigh and flare out slightly after the knee for a flattering shape. Anytime you can balance out your hips to create a more streamlined look, it's a great thing! A darker wash also adds a sophisticated feel.
$119
6. James Jeans
Coated denim can be a little tricky. You don't want a pair that clings too tight, as it can create unflattering lines. Instead, go for a pair that has a great "faux-leather look" and be sure it has streatch. The stretch of the material will hug your curves perfectly.
$117 (originally $194)
7. Universal Standard
Let's start off by screaming "Universal Standard has some of the best denim for women with curves EVER!" Time and time again the brand's denim has been praised for its incredible fit. The cropped Seine Jeans will pair with just about everything you have in your closet. With cropped jeans, try to go with a heel to elongate the leg (or wedges for a comfortable option).
$90