15 Guest Dresses for a Fall Wedding—at Every Budget

There are many things to consider when choosing your wedding guest look (beyond the no-white rule, of course)—and it's especially true when cooler weather plays a factor. For autumn nuptials, stick to moody hues, like black, burgundy, and navy, while working with weightier fabrics, like brocade and velvet. If you're a budget-conscious wedding-goer, we found the best wedding guest dresses under $100, $250, and $500 that will turn heads, both on and off the dance floor.

