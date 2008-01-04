Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Guess the Dress
-
1. Cast Your Vote!In Style was there as Access Hollywood correspondent Maria Menounos shopped for the perfect gown to wear to the 2008 Golden Globes. With the help of In Style's Katrina Szish, Maria narrowed the field down to three. Which one should she wear? Cast your vote and come back to InStyle.com on January 13th to see if Maria picked your favorite!
-
2. Style SessionIn Style correspondent Katrina Szish helped Maria pour over the racks in search of the perfect gown for Globes night. "Maria and I laughed a lot about how getting glamorous isn't as easy as it looks!" says Szish of the style session. "She wants to look and feel fantastic, but she's there to report for Access Hollywood and has no desire to shine brighter than any of the nominees." Even though the evening will be more work than play, Maria set out to find an elegant dress that will keep her looking lovely through the long night. "Maria started the fitting with a clear favorite, but after trying on the three gowns, she was legitimately perplexed," says Szish. "She needs the InStyle.com voters' help!"
-
3. Look #1This strapless gown from Monique Lhuillier's Spring 2008 collection is simply chic. A fitted bodice and subtle layers of draped chiffon show off Maria's camera-ready figure. "The corset effect was va-va-va voom, but not over the top," says Szish. "With this gown she would wear her hair down and keep her make-up natural to balance out the sex appeal — anything else would be too much."
-
4. Look #2This flowing turquiose one-shoulder gown from Max Azria Atelier would provide a pop of color against the red carpet. "Maria looked-and felt-like a Greek goddess in this dress," says Szish. "I love the asymmetrical trend, so the silhouette of this dress particularly appealed to me. Maria thought she might wear her hair up and off to one side in order to offset the neckline if this was her final choice."
-
5. Look #3This empire waist chiffon gown from Monique Lhuillier features a jeweled neckline that accentuates Maria's decollete. "Maria and I agreed she would keep her accessories light with this dress. As she said, she wouldn't have to be stressed about wearing loads of diamonds and worrying about losing them!" Szish explains. "For shoes, she usually sticks with metallic strappy sandals since they work with almost everything."
-
6. Fashion FlashbackAt the 2007 Golden Globes Maria sizzled in a curve-hugging gown by Herve Leger. "Each of the dresses that Maria is considering for this year's Globes has such a different effect, but they are all very feminine and elegant," Szish explains. "She said she went for the vampy look last year, so she wanted to go in a different direction. She enjoys creating different red carpet personas for each event rather than playing it safe."
-
7. Metallic MenounosNo stranger to being styled, Menounos received a little nip and tuck from stylist Rachel Zoe before hitting the stage at the GM Style celebrity fashion show in a golden goddess dress by designer J. Mendel.
-
8. Lovely in Lavendar"It’s whatever you feel amazing in," Menounos said of her style instincts when she chose a strapless Carolina Herrera gown for the 10th anniversary gala to benefit music network VH1's Save The Music Foundation in New York City.
-
9. Designing MindsMenounos was among the sophisticated starlets on hand when designer Monique Lhuillier-who has two glamorous gowns in the running in In Style's Guess Maria's Dress poll-opened her Melrose Place boutique with a chic soiree last October.
-
10. Ooh La La!Menounos got glamorous to join designer Valentino at Chopard's exclusive opening night dinner party at Nikki Beach during the 2007 Cannes Film Festival. As part of her gig on Access Hollywood, the correspondent also rubbed elbows with stars like Jessica Simpson at hot parties along the Croisette.
-
11. Repeat Appearance“I wore this dress to a party on amp#91;multi-billionaireamp#93; Paul Allen’s yacht in Cannes,” admitted Menounous, who liked her gold Dolce amp Gabbana corseted frock so much, she broke the rules and wore it a second time to host the CineVegas awards in June 2007. “I didn’t get photographed in it then, so I figured it was OK to wear it twice!”
1 of 11
Cast Your Vote!
In Style was there as Access Hollywood correspondent Maria Menounos shopped for the perfect gown to wear to the 2008 Golden Globes. With the help of In Style's Katrina Szish, Maria narrowed the field down to three. Which one should she wear? Cast your vote and come back to InStyle.com on January 13th to see if Maria picked your favorite!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy Craving Is a Carb Lover's Dream
Mar 14, 2018 @ 9:15 AM
These Booty-Sculpting Leggings Are Famous in London
Mar 13, 2018 @ 5:15 PM
How To Wear Leggings to Work
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These New Arrivals at Shopbop Are Guaranteed to Sell Out
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:15 PM
8 Easter Outfits Designed for Your Kids' Personality
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM