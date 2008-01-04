In Style correspondent Katrina Szish helped Maria pour over the racks in search of the perfect gown for Globes night. "Maria and I laughed a lot about how getting glamorous isn't as easy as it looks!" says Szish of the style session. "She wants to look and feel fantastic, but she's there to report for Access Hollywood and has no desire to shine brighter than any of the nominees." Even though the evening will be more work than play, Maria set out to find an elegant dress that will keep her looking lovely through the long night. "Maria started the fitting with a clear favorite, but after trying on the three gowns, she was legitimately perplexed," says Szish. "She needs the InStyle.com voters' help!"