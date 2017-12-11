The Green Monday Sales Are Waaaay Better Than Cyber Monday

You might not have heard of it, but Green Monday is about to put Cyber Monday sales to shame. The special day, which falls on the second Monday in December, is said to be the biggest shopping day of the year according to eBay. I mean the timing makes sense, especially since folks are actually starting to cross people off of their shopping list before shipping deadlines leave them in a rut. Several brands have jumped on the bandwagon, and are helping you save some green with major discounts and—you guessed it—free shipping.
We've rounded up the best Green Monday deals that need to be on your radar. So get to it before the 24-hour period is over.
1. Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat
2. Bradshaw Smart Watch, 44.5mm
Look out for special deals across all clearance and sale items at Bloomingdales. You could save a total of 65 percent off of your purchase if you're lucky.
Michael Kors available at Bloomingdales | $199 (Originally $350)
6. Maverick Mini Shoulder Bag
Save an extra 20 percent off sale and clearance items at Neiman Marcus only for today.
Marc Jacobs available at Neiman Marcus | $255 (Originally $425)
