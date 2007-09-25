Have it cleaned professionally, and if you own a light-colored coat like Heather Graham's North Face one, "spot-treat stains as you would with any other luxe garment," says Wade Woodfill, product director for North Face. He suggests you wipe off any wet residue and let your coat dry completely before storing, then hang it with plenty of room to breathe. "The less compacted the down is, the more loft it will have," he explains.