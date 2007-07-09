Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Great Jeans for Every Body
-
1. CurvyTHE JEANS Deener Denim: The Lounger
WHY THEY WORK This straight leg jean works on curvy bodies because of the ample leg room; fading on the front gives a slimmer appearance to the thighs as well.
BUY NOW $172; at P45, 773-862-4523.
-
2. CurvyTHE JEANS Red Engine: Stretch Super Sexy Jean Vintage
WHY THEY WORK Not only is this high-quality Italian stretch-denim designed to slim you all over, the slight flare at the bottom balances curvy hips.
BUY ONLINE NOW $108; kateboutique.com.
-
3. CurvyTHE JEANS Paige: Hollywood Vine 5 Pocket
WHY THEY WORK Great white jeans work on curves, too! The fabric in this pair acts as a tummy cincher and molds your curves in a most flattering way.
BUY NOW $189; at Nordstrom, 888-282-6060.
-
4. CurvyTHE JEANS Gap: Boot Cut Jeans
WHY THEY WORK The slight boot cut lengthens the leg to create a long, lean look, and a higher waist makes the middle section appear more narrow, flattering and enhancing an hourglass figure.
BUY ONLINE NOW $69.50; gap.com.
-
5. PetiteTHE JEANS Aristocrat: Essex Cropped Skinny Jean
WHY THEY WORK While this jean is technically a capri (with a 30-inch inseam), it works perfectly as a skinny jean on a petite figure. The short rise keeps waist and legs in perfect proportion.
BUY ONLINE NOW $101; revolveclothing.com.
-
6. PetiteTHE JEANS Joes: The Cigarette Ankle Jean
WHY THEY WORK The 30-inch inseam on these narrow jeans ensures a proper fit on petites. The tapered ankle won't bunch when worn with flats, and they'll work just as well paired with leg-lengthening heels.
BUY ONLINE NOW $158; joeseshop.com.
-
7. PetiteTHE JEANS Miss Sixty: Kate Trousers
WHY THEY WORK These have the look of a trouser at the waist and pockets and continue to flatter all of the way down with a tapered leg and bottom slit. When paired with heels, the cropped 30-inch leg looks even longer.
BUY NOW $179; 212-575-0315 for stores.
-
8. PetiteTHE JEANS Kasil: Chelsea Jean
WHY THEY WORK Not only do the cuffs look smart on these 31-inch legs, they also makes tailoring easier if you need them shorter. This pair also looks great on small legs, since they're fitted through the thigh.
BUY ONLINE NOW $213; daszign.com.
-
9. TallTHE JEANS Levi's Capital E
WHY THEY WORK Designed to be lean from top to bottom-ideal for a tall skinny figure-these jeans come in varying inseams up to a super-long 38-inches.
BUY NOW $178; at Barneys New York, 212.826.8900.
-
10. TallTHE JEANS Wrangler: Lillington Low Rise Straight Leg
WHY THEY WORK The straight legs on these 34-inch-long jeans are not super-skinny, giving thighs and calves a little more room than other stovepipes.
BUY ONLINE NOW $125; revolveclothing.com.
-
11. TallTHE JEANS Stitch's: Yuma Boot-Cut Jean
WHY THEY WORK Say so long to ankle grazers with this 34-inch inseam jean. Because the boot cut style offers balance to the hips, this is a great option for tall women with some curves.
BUY NOW $215; at Fred Segal 323-655-3734.
-
12. TallTHE JEANS Old Navy: Ultra-Low Waist Skinny Jean
WHY THEY WORK All Old Navy jeans come in long lengths, so you can get any of their jeans with a 34-inch inseam. The narrow cut on this pair show off and accentuate elongated gams.
BUY NOW $34.50; oldnavy.com for stores.
-
13. Butt BoosterTHE JEANS Hudson: Boot Cut Jean
WHY THEY WORK The button pockets add the appearance of volume. Keep in mind that you want pockets that are proportional to your butt size, so if you have a small behind, opt for littler pockets. If your butt is on the longer, flatter side, you want larger pockets-small ones will make your rear look wider and flatter.
BUY ONLINE NOW $154; shopbop.com.
-
14. Butt BoosterTHE JEANS Lofli: Denim Trousers
WHY THEY WORK The key to this pair is the angle of the pocket flaps. Angled yokes, or back seams, create an illusion of roundness; straight-across seams flatten the derriere.
BUY ONLINE NOW $172; anthropologie.com.
-
15. Butt BoosterTHE JEANS True Religion: Joey Stretch Jean
WHY THEY WORK The curvature of the pockets give the illusion of roundness to a flat rear. The buttons also add volume and create a lifting effect.
BUY ONLINE NOW $172; truereligionbrandjeans.com.
-
16. Butt BoosterTHE JEANS Chip amp Pepper: Stella Straight Leg
WHY THEY WORK The waistband on this jean tilts up slightly in the back to give a lifted look. High, angled pockets add perk to the posterior.
BUY ONLINE NOW $165; neimanmarcus.com.
-
17. MaternityTHE JEANS Paper Denim amp Cloth: Classic Boot Cut
WHY THEY WORK The flared leg counterbalances a big belly, while the elastic waistband offers stomach support. Heel lovers and tall moms will love the 33-inch inseam.
BUY ONLINE NOW $140; babystyle.com.
-
18. MaternityTHE JEANS J Brand: Mama J
WHY THEY WORK If you don't want an extra flap of material over your belly, these jeans are for you. They are low enough to go beneath the stomach, but have a high rise in the back to prevent gaping. Bonus: The elastic tabs on the sides expand as you do!
BUY ONLINE NOW $210; peainthepod.com.
-
19. MaternityTHE JEANS Rock & Republic: Tyler
WHY THEY WORK Instead of a large waistband, these jeans have an adjustable strap on the inside. You can adjust them as you get larger and again post-pregnancy.
BUY NOW $198; at Bloomingdales, 866-593-2540.
-
20. MaternityTHE JEANS Serfontaine: Mezzanine
WHY THEY WORK The Lycra technology in these jeans creates a nice stretch so there is less pressure on the hip, thigh and pelvic areas. The wide elastic waistband supports the abdomen as well.
BUY ONLINE NOW $176; belllydancematernity.com.
-
21. Plus SizeTHE JEANS Eddie Bauer: Natural Fit Boot Cut Stretch Jeans
WHY THEY WORK The contoured waistband of these jeans eliminates gaping at the back. The leg is roomy through the hip and thigh to prevent a fit that is too snug. Available up to size 26, the inseam lengths start at 29-inches-perfect if you're also petite.
BUY ONLINE NOW $65; eddiebauer.com.
-
22. Plus SizeTHE JEANS Lee One True Fit: Wideband Boot Cut Jeans
WHY THEY WORK A wide waistband slims a thicker middle on this pair of Lee jeans, available up to size 26. The boot-cut leg looks great on all body types.
BUY NOW $48; at JC Penney, 800-322-1189.
-
23. Plus SizeTHE JEANS J. Jill: Tried amp True Fit Boot-Cut Jeans
WHY THEY WORK Black is an ultra-slimming color, especially on this pair of boot-cut jeans, available up to size 28. The relaxed hip and thigh give a roomier fit in those areas, while the super-stretchy fabric hugs and slims curves in a flattering way.
BUY ONLINE NOW $65; jjill.com.
-
24. Plus SizeTHE JEANS Old Navy: The Diva
WHY THEY WORK With sizing up to 30, this pair of jeans is great for plus size women. Light fading on the thighs helps slim the legs.
BUY ONLINE NOW $36.50; oldnavy.com.
