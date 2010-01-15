

WHY WE LOVE IT

The right shade from this color range instantly separates you from the black pack. Mislabeled a neutral, gray looks softer on the skin than black or navy. Shiny silver, more mellow than the stark chrome that was big on the runways for evening, provides mystery instead of flash.



MAKE IT WORK FOR YOU

Gray’s strength is to highlight line and detail, so choose pieces that emphasize cut, fabrication and craftsmanship. The hue pairs beautifully with red, and at night, silver begs for a dramatically painted face. You’re already pre-lit with shimmer, so take advantage of it.



Photos: (left to right) Prada; Christian Dior; Gucci; Donna Karan.



Click through to shop the look!

