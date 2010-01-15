Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Gray/Silver
WHY WE LOVE IT
The right shade from this color range instantly separates you from the black pack. Mislabeled a neutral, gray looks softer on the skin than black or navy. Shiny silver, more mellow than the stark chrome that was big on the runways for evening, provides mystery instead of flash.
MAKE IT WORK FOR YOU
Gray’s strength is to highlight line and detail, so choose pieces that emphasize cut, fabrication and craftsmanship. The hue pairs beautifully with red, and at night, silver begs for a dramatically painted face. You’re already pre-lit with shimmer, so take advantage of it.
Photos: (left to right) Prada; Christian Dior; Gucci; Donna Karan.
Click through to shop the look!
2. Metallic Sandals
Metallic leather heels, Maria Sharapova by Cole Haan, $198; colehaan.com.
3. Walter Vest
Leather vest with zippers, Walter, $448; 561-699-5688.
4. PH8 Top
Sequined nylon-spandex blouse, PH8, $69; ph8stores.com.
5. Calvin Klein Dress
Linen-rayon sheath, Calvin Klein, $148; 866-513-0513 to preorder.
6. Banana Republic Pants
Silk slacks, Banana Republic, $90; bananarepublic.com.
7. Michael Michael Kors Dress
Sequined cotton dress, Michael Michael Kors, $150; bloomingdales.com.
