Good American's Zodiac Sweaters Will Make Everyday Feel Like Your Birthday

Good American is getting bigger and better. At first, the company, which was founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede, made us fall in love with its denim designs that look amazing on just about every body type. And now, the brand is continuing to prove that it's more than just a jean company with the launch of comfortable, white sweaters.

These aren't your average cotton pullovers. The limited-edition sweaters from Good American's season 4 launch are embellished with zodiac signs written and portrayed across the front of each piece.

You could throw one on with a good pair of jeans and fresh sneakers. Or you could go up a couple of sizes and rock the white sweater as a mini dress with your favorite over-the-knee boots. Either way, you're sure to feel like a birthday girl in the fun pieces on any day of the year.

Check out the entire line below. And be sure to grab one for yourself and a birthday gift for friend, too.