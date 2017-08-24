Good American's New Waist-Contouring Bodysuits and Jeans Are Going to be Everywhere This Fall

I'm not sure if you've noticed, but pearl accessories are huge right now, from shoes to bags and even sunglasses. Now, Good American is getting in on the shiny action with a few embellished jeans. There's a black pair that's decked out in the sparkling gems along the hip, a light blue style that's dripping in pearls just above the hem. And for the girls that are looking for over-the-top glam, Good American just released a distressed design that has the jewels sprinkled along the top and the bottom of the pants.

And the brand isn't only focusing on denim pieces. Good American is expanding its amazing collection of bodysuits, which are made to hug and contour your waist. The latest options are keeping up with the brand's sexy, trendy vibes with one-shoulder silhouettes and mesh cutouts.

VIDEO: Get All the Details on Good American's Bodysuits

Good American has a huge celebrity fan base. So you can bet that these pieces are going to spotted on everyone this fall. Don't miss the action. Check out the new Good American launches below, and be sure to head to the brand's website for more goodies.