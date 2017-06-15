Good American Just Dropped Its Sexiest Jeans Yet

Season 3 of Good American jeans continues to get better and better. The last launch included fishnet cutouts. Now, the size-inclusive brand, which was co-founded by Khloé Kardashian, is taking classic denim pieces and giving them a modern twist with exposed zippers. The subtle detail gives each design an inside-out feel that's sexy and edgy at the same time.

The collection includes three new styles in various washes. There's the Good Waist Exposed Zip Jean, which comes in a light blue and black color. If you're a fan of traditional high-waist skinny jeans, then that one is for you. Looking for something a bit more trendier? You need the Good Waist Crop Exposed Zip Jeans. They have a cropped hemline and feature extra zipper details near the bottom of the jeans. And the star of the collection is a hot, little skirt: The Exposed Zip Mini. Besides being daringly short, it has a middle slit that leads up to the exposed zipper.

VIDEO: Find Out How Good American Came About

Good American is definitely becoming a favorite for trendy jeans that make a cool statement. Check out the entire new collection below and shop the brand on its website and at Nordstrom.