Shop the Essential Activewear Layer for Fall

Shop <em>the</em> Essential Activewear Layer for Fall
Courtesy
September 10, 2017 @ 2:15 PM
by: Alexis Parente

Fall is here and winter is coming—cue the transitional clothing!

If you've been feeling a little chilly in your usual tank top during your morning run, but overheat as soon as you don your favorite running sweatshirt, we've found a perfect solution. The vest is a happy medium that will keep you warm—but not too warm—during your outdoor workouts. Wear one over a t-shirt in the early fall, and come winter, try it over a long-sleeved tee, sweatshirt, or even a fleece on extra-cold days. 

Shop the perfect workout layering piece, below.

 

VIDEO: Get That Body ft. Patrick McGrath

 

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top