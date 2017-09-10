Shop the Essential Activewear Layer for Fall

Fall is here and winter is coming—cue the transitional clothing!

If you've been feeling a little chilly in your usual tank top during your morning run, but overheat as soon as you don your favorite running sweatshirt, we've found a perfect solution. The vest is a happy medium that will keep you warm—but not too warm—during your outdoor workouts. Wear one over a t-shirt in the early fall, and come winter, try it over a long-sleeved tee, sweatshirt, or even a fleece on extra-cold days.

Shop the perfect workout layering piece, below.

