5 Game-Day Outfits Inspired by Gisele Bündchen

Getting dressed up for the Super Bowl can be tricky, especially for us fashion girls. You'll probably want to blend in with the boys, but that doesn't mean you have to dress exactly like them, too. But with the right pieces you can fit right in and still show off your stylish personality.
Who better to show you how it's done than Gisele Bündchen? After all, she's the wife to five-time Super Bowl winner, Tom Brady, and one of the greatest supermodels of all time. So you know her style game is always on point—even when she's cheering on her hubby in crowded football stands. We've rounded of five of her casual, cool-girl outfits to help you make heads turn during the Super Bowl on Sunday. So keep reading for some major fashion inspo.
1. The Layered Jersey
If you know what team you're rooting for, throw on your favorite player's jersey over a thin, long-sleeve sweater. Skinny jeans are fail proof and tan suede boots will boots will elevate the effortless look. Don't forget to grab a leather jacket, especially if you'll be outside in chilly temperatures.
Shop the Look: New England Patriots Jersey, $100; dickssportinggoods.com. Uniqlo Heattech Scoop Neck T-Shirt, $15; uniqlo.com. Paige Transcend Vintage Jeans, $120 (Originally $239); nordstrom.com. Stuart Weitzman Lowland Suede Over-the-Knee Boot, $798; neimanmarcus.com. DKNY Leather Moto Jacket, $300; macys.com.
2. The Rocker-Chic Combo
A T-shirt and leather pants are always a winning combination for just about any event in your life. On game day, follow Gisele's lead and rock a v-neck tee in a shade that represents your favorite team.
Shop the Look: A New Day Vintage V-Neck T-Shirt, $8; target.com. Free People Faux Leather Leggings, $47 (Originally $78); nordstrom.com.
3. The Cozy and Warm Outfit
For those tailgating outside, you'll want to make sure you feel toasty with a thick turtleneck and a chic coat. Stick to neutral colors that can be worn over and over again.
Shop the Look: H&M Mock Turtleneck Sweater, $25; hm.com. Cole Haan Signature Asymmetrical Walker Coat, $140 (Originally $320); macys.com.
4. The All-Black Look
Not sure who you're rooting for? It's OK. You can totally switch sides depending on the scoreboard when you're wearing all-black. Make sure you throw in some sporty pieces like Bündchen's bomber.
Shop the Look: Under Armour Luster Bomber, $160; underarmour.com. BP. Raw Edge V-Neck Tee, $17; nordstrom.com. Topshop Moto Black Jamie Jeans, $70; topshop.com.
5. The Sparkly Fan
When all else fails, show your team some love with some blinged out gear.
Shop the Look: Custom Jersey, $200; etsy.com.