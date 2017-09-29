You Can Dress Like Gigi Hadid in Paris For $309

Pierre Suu/WireImage
September 29, 2017 @ 2:00 PM
BY: Ruthie Friedlander

How do you wear a pair of work slacks with a hoodie and look so damn cool while doing so? Take a cue from Lady Gigi Hadid, who’s been working over in Paris, and stepped out in this interesting mashup of work meets relaxation.

Check this out: a fitted suit pant and a sloppily tucked in hoodie. Laziness? Or calculated fashion perfection? We think the later.

Those pants are $30 from H&M, and you can grab a similar sweatshirt from the retailer, too. Find out how to copy her affordable look for pennies below.

