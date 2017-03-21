Get the Look: BBC Interview Kid Marion Kelly's Geek-Chic Style

If you thought the Internet was done talking about Marion Kelly, the BBC Interview Kid, you thought wrong. Ever since the precocious four-year-old stormed into her father’s live television interview and subsequently our hearts, Kelly has shown us there’s lots to learn from her: how to fearlessly enter the room like true a boss for one. Fashion, another.
And sure, okay. When it comes to fashion muses 10 and under, there’s Suri Cruise, North West, and Blue Ivy—all iconically stylish in their own regard, but, like, where’s the fashion bookworm aesthetic? Where’s the librarian normcore? Where’s the geek-chic? Enter: Marion Kelly.
Below, we bring you three of her most memorable looks: from the striped ode-to-Beetlejuice ensemble to the press conference trench coat to the iconic yellow sweater that started it all. Scroll through for how to steal the look from this fashion darling in the making (or something).
1. THE SWEATER
Command attention the moment you walk (or dance) into the room with this bright ensemble.
Shop the look: Miu Miu glasses, $320; net-a-porter.com. Rag & Bone jeans, $168; farfetch.com. The Row sweater, $890; net-a-porter.com. Gucci heels, $680; net-a-porter.com.
2. THE TRENCH
Kelly’s approach to press conference dressing: a classic trench coat paired with pinstripes and accessorized with ultra-chic pink glasses and a fierce glare to match.
Shop the look: Madewell trench coat, $99 (originally $138); madewell.com. H&M shirt dress, $99; hm.com. Steve Madden boots, $130; nordstrom.com. Linda Farrow glasses, $531; matchesfashion.com.
3. THE STRIPES
Offset the Beetlejuice vibes with ladylike heels and of-the-moment vinyl skinnies for a street style edge.
Shop the look: Dear Frances mules, $395; dearfrances.com. Topshop vinyl skinnies, $100; topshop.com. Saint Laurent glasses, $256; matchesfashion.com. Zara top, $26; zara.com.