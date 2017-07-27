Channel Your Favorite O.C. Babe With These Chic Swimsuits

It's summertime, and what would the season be without reruns of our favorite summertime classic, The O.C.? But while we binge watch, we're actually being super productive, getting major bikini-style tips from Marissa and Summer.
Whether our beach muses are rocking a feminine, floral-printed bikini or a sexy, hot-pink string duo, these girls know how to dress for the summer—and we're taking notes. (And hitting pause and rewind.)
VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Bikini Body
Shop below to get your O.C. style on!
1. Floral String Bikini
Zimmermann | $197
2. Wild Printed Monokini
Marysia | $339
3. Embriodered Bikini
Topshop | $70
4. Polka Dot Bikini
Shop it: Matteau top, $120; matchesfashion.com. Matteau bottom, $120; matchesfashion.com.
5. White Triangle & Hot Pink Bikini's
Shop it: Heidi Klein triangle top, $119; heidiklein.com. Heidi Klein bikini bottoms, $119; heidiklein.com. Traingl string bikini, $89; northamerica.triangl.com.