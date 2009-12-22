Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Get Perfect Style at Any Age
1. 20sThere's nothing wrong with showing some skin if you do it with grace and elegance. At an older age, you might have to pick either the short hem or the exposed shoulder, but for now, go all out like Beyonce and Blake Lively. Dress a little more modestly if that makes you comfortable, but remember, now is the time to dare to bare!
2. Ageless Accessory: A Great BagInvestment bags are worth their hefty price tags because you'll carry them forever. To guarantee your bag will never go out of style, look for a classic satchel in a neutral shade, like black, gray or brown. Cream is also a good option, like Freida Pinto's gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana bag (left), but it will require extra care to keep it in pristine condition.
3. 30sYour 30s are the perfect time to build a simple core wardrobe while also experimenting with trend-driven items. Go for a vibrant dress with a bold neckline like Ginnifer Goodwin. Or be a little adventurous on your next night out and rock a metallic dress coat and caged heels like Gwyneth Paltrow.
4. Ageless Accessory: Black PumpsClassic black pumps are a must-have for any wardrobe-you'll be able to wear them for years, and they won't go out of style. Look for heels with a bit of an edge, like these black YSL platforms Eva Longoria Parker wore with an LBD.
5. 40sYou've watched trends come and go, so pick chic pieces you know you look fabulous wearing. Go for classic shapes like sheath dresses (Demi Moore) and structured blazers (Halle Berry). And embrace playful, yet timeless trends like animal prints for an unexpected punch that will make any outfit pop.
6. Ageless Accessory: Statement JewleryWhere is the rule that says you have to be young to get away with wearing chunky, costume jewelry? If you're not brave enough to pile on as many statement necklaces as Brooke Shields, add just one or two medium-size strands for starters.
7. 50sWith age comes the authority to wear polished clothes that younger women often can't pull off, like pencil skirts and embellished button-down shirts. At the same time, don't be afraid to show off the parts of your body of which you're most proud, like Sharon Stone does in this sleek halter dress. Getting older can work to your advantage. Years also bring increased confidence and conviction, so let your clothes show off those qualities!
8. Ageless Accessory: SunglassesDon't worry about being practical or classic here, because a quick way to update any look is to slip on the latest sunglasses, like Michelle Pfeiffer did on her way to the Late Show With David Letterman. Plus, who doesn’t occasionally like to hide behind a fabulous set of shades?
