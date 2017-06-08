Gabrielle Union Wore the $50 Skirt That Always Gets Compliments

There's one skirt that fashion girls always rave over, and Gabrielle Union found a super affordable version. The closet staple is a long, flowy shape accented with pleats. I have a similar one from Zara, and every time I wear it, compliments from strangers are non-stop. Other editors at InStyle also wear their pleated skirts to the office, and together we're constantly gushing over the accordion silhouettes.

On Wednesday, Union uploaded a photo to Instagram showing how she styled her New York and Company skirt ( $70 $49; newyorkandcompany.com), which features metallic fabric, sharp pleats, and a slit. The actress and founder of Flawless by Gabrielle Union kept the rustic color scheme going with high-heel sandals, but she added a casual element by pairing a cropped denim shirt with the look.

That's what we love the most about a pretty skirt with pleats. You could literally pair them with anything. From a fancy blouse to a plain T-shirt, there are so many outfit combinations. And they're also perfect for elevating your favorite pair of sneakers.

Ahead, we've gathered more affordable skirts with pleats, so that you can get the celebrity-approved look, too.