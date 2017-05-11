French Connection's Mother's Day Sale Is Perfect for Last-Minute Folks

It might be a little too late to have online purchases shipped to your mom in time for Mother's Day, but you can show your appreciation on any day of the year. That's why French Connection is having a Mother's Day special online that will continue even after the holiday has passed.

Shoppers get to take 30 percent off of all purchases until May 16. All you need to score the affordable (and stylish) goodies is the promo code "FC4MOM". That includes new arrivals, accessories, and swim. Hey, you might as well grab something for yourself, too. We're not judging.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Lauren Conrad's Angelic Maternity Style

Shop our favorite items from French Connection's Mother's Day sale below.