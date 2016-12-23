The Best Party Outfits for Expectant Mamas from the Topshop Sale

December 23, 2016 @ 12:30 PM
by: Anna Hecht (TEXT) and Ruthie Friedlander (MARKET)

All the expectant mamas out there know that dressing up a bump isn't always an easy task. Luckily, Topshop has all the chicest maternity wear (and at discounted prices!) to get you through the holidays looking fabulous. Just shop the below options for a dress to suit any mama-to-be—no matter her style. Whether you're into jumpsuits, shift dresses, or tunic fits, the perfect look for every body type and occasion awaits. Keep scrolling to find your perfect match. 

