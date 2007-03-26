Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Formal Dresses Under $400
1. Belted Dresses
Jessica Biel earns a black belt in red-carpet dressing for this waist-cinched Oscar de la Renta column gown. Show off your narrowest point with a fuchsia frock from Edressme.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $320 at edressme.com
-Betony Toht
2. Belted Dresses
Cameron Diaz floats down the red carpet in a tiered, white Valentino gown with a touch of black at the waist. Get the same look pairing a Jessica McClintock dress with a black beaded belt from Newport News.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $239 at jessicamcclintock.com
BUY ONLINE NOW for $15 at newport-news.com
3. Belted Dresses
Ashlee Simpson goes short and sweet in a pale-mushroom colored Monique Lhuillier frock with a metallic belt. Show a little leg in a little dress from Alyn Paige and a shimmery cinch from Moss Mills.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $79.50 at windsorstore.com
BUY ONLINE NOW for $51 at shopfrosting.com
4. Belted Dresses
Penaelope Cruz highlights her hourglass figure in a romantic Chanel Haute Couture gown with a jeweled belt. Can’t afford couture? Try a tiered gown from Faviana with Penaelope appeal.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $328 at edressme.com
5. One-Shoulder Dresses
Katherine Heigl sizzles in a bright blood orange Kevan Hall gown with a single braided strap. Get this dangerous new look with a fiery frock from Jessica McClintock.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $200 at jessicamcclintock.com
6. One-Shoulder Dresses
Thandie Newton shows some shoulder in her black-and-white Giles minidress. Try a little black dress from Norma Kamali for Everlast for a sleek take on the style.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $340 at zappos.com
7. One-Shoulder Dresses
Maggie Gyllenhaal is pure siren in a dramatic navy-blue gown by Proenza Schouler. Get glamorous in the geometric style with a satin Faviana gown.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $238 at tiza.com
8. One-Shoulder Dresses
Emmy Rossum goes with the flow in a classical-style Marchesa gown with a train. Get your goddess on with the Katlie dress from Only Gowns.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $399 at onlygowns.com
9. Bright Cocktail Frocks
Mandy Moore avoids the blues in an electrifying Malandrino bubble dress. Wow your crowd with a minidress from Faviana.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $158 at promgirl.com
10. Bright Cocktail Frocks
Kerry Washington wears a candy-licious raspberry shirred-waist Luisa Beccaria dress. Look just as sweet in a yummy mini by Loralie.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $205 at loralie.com
11. Bright Cocktail Frocks
Reese Witherspoon sheds some light on the red carpet in a canary-yellow cocktail dress from Nina Ricci. Be prepared to beam in a bright strapless frock by Edressme.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $198 at edressme.com
12. Bright Cocktail Frocks
Hilary Duff packs a punch in a shocking pink Alessandro Dell’Acqua minidress. Brighten up your evening with a strapless version in the same bold shade from Diane von Furstenberg.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $345 at shopbop.com
13. Bright Cocktail Frocks
Maria Menounos stands out in a highlighter-bright minidress with a paillette-covered bodice. Get her thigh high Alice + Olivia baby-doll dress without breaking the bank.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $325 at store.irissinger.com
14. Plunging Necklines
Sienna Miller goes as low as she can in a floor-length vintage Ossie Clark frock. Draw the eyes up in this A.B.S. dress.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $261 at bluefly.com
15. Plunging Necklines
Ali Larter looks luminous in a sequined frock from Ports 1961. You'll sparkle in a shimmery gown with dramatic neckline from Scala.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $210 at magicmomentsprom.com
16. Plunging Necklines
Eve finds the va-va-va-voom in a sophisticated Rachel Roy frock with deep V-neck. Show a little skin in a shirred dress from Arden B.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $102 at ardenb.com
17. Plunging Necklines
Alicia Keys lets her waist do the talking in a Gucci gown with a deep-V and lace insets. Go for high drama in this Alyce dress with a low neckline.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $270 at simplydresses.com
18. Stylish Straps
Madonna's Dolce & Gabbana gown screams "Notice me!," thanks to stunning double straps. Get a similar effect with a halter style from CachÃ©.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $178 at cache.com
19. Stylish Straps
Nelly Furtado shows off her tan in a flowing satin gown with cutout neckline. Think Mystic (spray tan, that is) and let your skin shine in a Windsor dress.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $99.50 at windsorstore.com
20. Stylish Straps
Diane Kruger gets avant-garde glam in a micro-mini with geometric straps from Zero by Maria Cornejo. Pack your own retro punch in a brief dress with ties at the top from Julie Haus-add black tights for extra edge.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $265 at luvcharlie.com
21. Stylish Straps
Nicky Hilton's curve-hugging Dolce amp Gabbana channels a more glamorous era-think vintage Sophia Loren. Be your own beauty icon in a simple black cocktail frock from B. Darlin, peep-toe pumps and liquid eyeliner. The eye-catching neckline will show off your handiwork.
BUY ONLINE NOW for $69 at dillards.com
For more Big Night Style, check out people.com
