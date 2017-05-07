We Asked These Major Fitness Gurus What's in Their Gym Bags

Everyone has Instagram fitness gurus that they obsessively follow, whether it's the Monday Active girls, Devin and Natasha, or Amanda Kloots, creator of The Rope. Have you ever wanted to know what they carry around in their gym bags every day? We took a little dive inside—shop what these fitness mavens can't go to the gym without!
-
1. Michelle Wahler, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Yoga
"Who has time, right? As the mother of a two-year-old, I am looking for all kinds of shortcuts and this Dry Shampoo is one of my favorites! Herbivore Rose Face Spray is everything. It gets so dry in L.A., that this is my skin's saving grace. I work hard to squeeze in time for a class or the gym but I don't want to smell like one. This Le Labo Discovery Set lets me run from the gym to a meeting with no one being the wiser. I love a bit of lip color but also like to keep it subtle so this Glossier matte lip color is perfection. This new Beyond Yoga summer Ommmbre Set is stunning, it's super chic and I can layer on other pieces and wear it straight from Pilates to the office or after-work drinks. I am also in love with our new Limited Edition Laser Cut Bralet; it's edgy but still feminine." – Michelle Wahler, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Yoga
Shop the look: DryBar dry shampoo, $23; sephora.com. Herbivore face mist, $32, herbivorebotanicals.com. Le Labo discovery set, $30; net-a-porter.com. Beyond Yoga sports bra, $82; beyondyoga.com.
-
2. Riva G, Creator of Riva G Yoga
"This is my favorite yoga mat—it’s eco-friendly and has the perfect no-slip grip. I always have an extra tank top or tee because a cute, fresh shirt is always a good idea. A reusable water bottle keeps my drink cold for up to 24 hours. Natural Hydrating Cleansing Face & Body Wipes are great for a quick fresh-up after a yoga class or workout. Face wash and moisturizer by FRÉ are natural skincare products designed especially for women who work out. I always have a non-slip yoga towel, in case I’m headed to a hot yoga class, and some extra hair ties, because they always seem to disappear!" – Riva G, Creator of Riva G Yoga
Shop the look: La Vie Boheme yoga towel, $80; laviebohemeyoga.com. Riva G tank, $30; rivagyoga.com. Scünci hair ties, $6; amazon.com. Babo Botanicals face wipes, $7; babobotanicals.com. Fre skin set, $115; freskincare.com. S'well water bottle, $35; swellbottle.com.
-
3. Devin Brugman & Natasha Oakley, Co-Founders of Monday Active
"Monday Active Tash or Dev Bras are perfect for all different kinds of workouts, so either one is a definite go-to at the gym! Caudalie Grape Water Spray is a perfect face refresher during or after your workout. APL Sneakers are our new favorites, and S'Well water bottles keep everything icy cold!" – Devin Brugman & Natasha Oakley, Co-Founders of Monday Active
Shop the look: APL sneakers, $165; athleticpropulsionlabs.com. Caudalie face spray, $13, sephora.com. S'Well water bottle, $35; swellbottle.com.
-
4. Amanda Kloots, Fitness Influencer and Creator of The Rope
"My favorite activewear is Ultracor of course! It uses the best material that keeps everything and is still so easy to move in! Olly gummy vitamins are the best! I start every day with the Vibrant Skin, have the Energy in the afternoon and take a Sleep at night. I also love the Beauty and Stress gummies. They taste great and are so effective. I use Caudalie grape water mist mist throughout the day to keep my skin hydrated. Dark Cherry and Cashew Kind Bars are my favorites and I love Peanut Butter RXBars—they're great fuel to keep me going in between sessions. I keep a little makeup bag with me just in case I need to freshen up, with the Nars Orgasm blush and highlighter pack inside. I don't leave home without my Bose Mini Speaker—music is so important to me when working out. I love how songs can inspire you to work harder and keep you motivated. This little speaker is so easy to use and has the best sound quality. I don't keep it in my bag per se, but not a day goes by I don't stop in for a Tumeric and Dark Cherry shot from Juice Generation." Amanda Kloots, Fitness Influencer and Creator of The Rope
Shop the look: Ultracor leggings, $185; avenue32.com. Ultracor sports bra, $95; avenue32.com. Caudalie face mist, $22; caudalie.com. Kind bar, $2; target.com. Olly Vibrant Skin, $14; olly.com. Nars blush, $30; narscosmetics.com.
-
5. Jasmine Tosh, Fashion Blogger
"The Alo Yoga Moto Legging is so comfortable and flattering—I have it in just about every color, and the Alo Yoga Power Crop is the perfect bra for working out. I don't like working out in layers, and this top gives you more coverage than a normal sports bra, so there's no shirt required. Secret antiperspirant is honestly a life saver. It is the only deodorant that keeps you smelling fresh all day long, and helps you not sweat as much. Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes are perfect for wiping makeup off pre-workout. And It's A Ten Miracle Leave-In Product really is a miracle. After washing, just spray it throughout your damp hair and brush! This product is great for styling your hair in the gym, leaving it incredibly soft and healthy looking. You can also let your hair air dry, and your hair have a smooth finish without any frizz. I have tried so many different face moisturizers, and Caudalie Vinosource Moisturizing Sorbet is the only one that doesn't break me out. I can wear it solo or underneath my makeup, and the lightweight formula just leaves my skin feeling baby-soft and fresh. My skin tends to be dry in the morning, so I always apply a layer of it before doing anything. You can still have great eyebrows at the gym. This Diorshow Brow Styler is pricey, but a life-saving beauty product! I don't go anywhere without it." – Jasmine Tosh, Fashion Blogger
Shop the look: Caudalie moisturizer, $39; sephora.com. Dior brow styler, $29; neimanmarcus.com. AloYoga crop top, $50; aloyoga.com. Neutrogena make up removing wipes, $7; amazon.com.
-
6. Paige Mycoskie, Founder of Aviator Nation
"After a great workout I always hit the steam room. After I steam and shower I put on Aromatherapy Associates Anti-Aging face oil and no makeup. I avoid makeup day to day; I’m all about the natural look but I do think it’s good to keep skin hydrated. This face oil is amazing, smells awesome and gives me the perfect glow. I always work out in my Aviator Nation leggings, whether I’m going for a run or hitting a SoulCycle class. They are definitely my latest obsession. After the shower, I put on Aviator Nation sweats, my current favorite hoodie and sweatpants combo. I always carry a swimsuit with me everywhere I go from the new Aviator Nation swim collection. Also in the gym bag is my favorite yoga mat. Currently i’m into Bikram and I love the space theme on this mat—it gives me something rad to focus on when i’m pushing through that 90-minute sweat fest! My final gym bag must is a pair of my favorite flip flops by Hari Mari. They are awesome quality and also donate a portion of sales to help kids battling cancer." – Paige Mycoskie, Founder of Aviator Nation
Shop the look: Aviator Nation leggings, $122; aviatornation.com. Aromatherapy oil, $87; aromatherapyassociates.com. Aviator Nation sweatpants, $145; aviatornation.com. Hari Mari flip flops, $60; harimari.com.
-
7. Luli Hanimian, Founder of Luli Fit by Luli Fama
"This water bottle is great! It keeps my water cool during my workout, so I always keep it on hand to stay hydrated. Gloves are a must; I love working out but I like keeping my hands nice too! No great workout is complete without awesome tunes. These earphones are Bluetooth so I am able to control the music directly without having to stop and grab my phone. Pilates is one of my favorite workouts and this Yoga mat is easily compact and stays dry though the entire session. Knee support is very important for me, this knee pad definitely provides the extra boost I need. This Luli Fit look is a workout go-to; it's comfortable and form-fitting. I always keep a post-gym look in my bag" – Luli Hanimian, Founder of Luli Fit by Luli Fama.
Shop the look: S'Well water bottle, $45; swellbottle.com. Andlla yoga mat, $33; amazon.com. SukhaMat knee pad, $20; amazon.com. RIMSports gym gloves, $20; amazon.com. Bose headphones, $ 150 nordstrom.com.
-
8. Michelle Watson, Founder & Creative Director of Michi
"The S'well water bottle is such a beautiful, nature-inspired design and doesn't leak. This Michi Dusk Bra is stunning; I wear it for yoga, Pilates, dance, boxing or running. I also feel comfortable wearing it on its own since the chest band has the extra criss-cross chest strap detail—and it doubles as a bathing suit top. The Michi Summit High Waist Legging is so comfortable and slimming because of the double mesh panel. This Aura Tank is made of silky-soft Italian performance fabric with sweat-wicking properties and a mesh overlay. It can be worn loose or tied at the waist. I love this tank for dance classes or for traveling. I love using this texturizing spray after a workout because it absorbs oil at my roots and adds volume. I have been borrowing my husband's pro Muay Thai boxing gloves and I'm hooked. They have the perfect feel and support compared to the standard gloves I have tried in the past." – Michelle Watson, Founder & Creative Director of Michi
Shop the look: Michi sports bra, $115; michiny.com. Muay Thai boxing gloves, $98; fightcostore.com. Oribe texturizing spray, $46; oribe.com. S'Well water bottle, $35; swellbottle.com.