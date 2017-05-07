We Asked These Major Fitness Gurus What's in Their Gym Bags

"The Alo Yoga Moto Legging is so comfortable and flattering—I have it in just about every color, and the Alo Yoga Power Crop is the perfect bra for working out. I don't like working out in layers, and this top gives you more coverage than a normal sports bra, so there's no shirt required. Secret antiperspirant is honestly a life saver. It is the only deodorant that keeps you smelling fresh all day long, and helps you not sweat as much. Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes are perfect for wiping makeup off pre-workout. And It's A Ten Miracle Leave-In Product really is a miracle. After washing, just spray it throughout your damp hair and brush! This product is great for styling your hair in the gym, leaving it incredibly soft and healthy looking. You can also let your hair air dry, and your hair have a smooth finish without any frizz. I have tried so many different face moisturizers, and Caudalie Vinosource Moisturizing Sorbet is the only one that doesn't break me out. I can wear it solo or underneath my makeup, and the lightweight formula just leaves my skin feeling baby-soft and fresh. My skin tends to be dry in the morning, so I always apply a layer of it before doing anything. You can still have great eyebrows at the gym. This Diorshow Brow Styler is pricey, but a life-saving beauty product! I don't go anywhere without it." – Jasmine Tosh, Fashion Blogger

Shop the look: Caudalie moisturizer, $39; sephora.com. Dior brow styler, $29; neimanmarcus.com. AloYoga crop top, $50; aloyoga.com. Neutrogena make up removing wipes, $7; amazon.com.